Manish Tewari Attempts Damage Control On 26/11; 'excerpt Doesn't Say UPA Was Soft Or Weak'

At the launch of his book '10 Flashpoints: 20 years-National Security Situations That Impacted India', Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday tried damaged control on the controversial excerpt on 26/11. Addressing the media, the Member of Parliament said that if the excerpt is read in its entirety, it will be known that 'it doesn't say that the UPA govt was soft or weak on security'.

"Whenever India has decided to exercise strategic restraint, Pak being the hard & almost quasi-military state...Pakistan actually perceives it as a sign of weakness, so that is the context of the paragraph to 26/11," he said.

'India should have actioned a kinetic response to 26/11'

"For a state (Pakistan) that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11", read one of the four excerpts in a page he put out on his Twitter handle a few days ahead of book launch.

Happy to announce that my Fourth Book will be in the market shortly - '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India'. The book objectively delves into every salient National Security Challenge India has faced in the past two decades.@Rupa_Books pic.twitter.com/3N0ef7cUad — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 23, 2021

The excerpt did not go unnoticed, and in fact evoked a controversy with BJP slamming Congress for the inaction during the deadly Mumbai terror attack. National Spokesperson of the party Gaurav Bhatia said at a press briefing, “They were not worried about the integrity of India on issues like national security. Every Indian used to say this, BJP was saying the same thing. Today, Manish Tewari, who was a minister in Congress rule, has admitted that his government had put national security at stake".

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh talking about the excerpt opined that Tewari had accepted the truth of 26/11. "He has accepted the truth that the then Congress govt did not act strongly against terrorism after 2008 Mumbai terror attacks." Also, his counterpart in the Finance Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman drew a sharp contrast in the response to terrorism in the UPA and the NDA regime. "Decisions of this nature during PM Modi’s time is done with clear-headed leadership. Taking forces in confidence be it Pulwama or Sunjwan. Gave forces fullest right. How India responded in these times, was missing during UPA," she said.