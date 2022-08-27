Breaking his silence on Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from Congress, Lok Sabha MP Manish Tiwari opined that it was a wake-up call for the Sonia Gandhi-led party. Referring to Azad's stinging resignation letter, he told the media on Saturday that the people of North India are extremely emotional and self-respecting. In a veiled dig at the Congress high command, he argued, "History bears testimony to the fact that whenever any ruler tried to test their patience has always ended up on the road to disaster".

Weighing in on the futile efforts of the G23 leaders, Manish Tewari said, "Two years back in the month of August 2020, when 23 of us wrote a letter to the Congress president, the intent was that of extremely concerned Congressmen flagging the attention of the leadership. There are issues which need to be addressed and if those issues are addressed, we will be able to rejuvenate and resuscitate the party. Unfortunately, after that letter was written, 10 Assembly elections took place. In 2020 in Bihar and in 2021 in Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal. We lost all those elections. In West Bengal, we drew a blank.

The Congress leader added, "Then, in 2021, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand went to the polls. Again, we lost all those elections. If the idea of India and Congress are aligned together, then either something has gone wrong with the idea of India or the idea of Congress. That needs to be seriously introspected. In December 2020, when all of us met the Congress president at her residence and COVID-19 was raging, it was a long 7.5-hour meeting. If the informal understanding reached in the meeting would have been implemented, perhaps things would not have come to this pass."

'Don't need a certificate from anyone'

While refraining from commenting on Ghulam Nabi Azad's letter, Manish Tewari asserted that they don't need a certificate about their commitment to Congress from anyone. He also took a swipe at the coterie surrounding former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for their vicious criticism of the ex-J&K CM. A member of G23, Tewari has publicly called out the party on its stance pertaining to many issues including the Agnipath scheme.

"At times it is strange that people who do not have the capacity to even fight a ward election, what to talk of winning an election, people who till yesterday were chaprasis of Congress leaders when they give gyaan about the Congress party, it is laughable for the lack of a better word. We have been in a serious situation. I think what happened is regrettable and unfortunate and in my estimation, it was avoidable," the Congress leader opined.

He elaborated, "We don't need any certificate from anyone. I have given 42 years to the party. The other people who wrote the letter dedicated a greater part of their life to the party. I have said this before- 'We are not tenants in this institution, but members. If you try to push us out, then it is another matter. We will see."