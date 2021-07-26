Last Updated:

Manish Tewari Claims Of Plans To Increase Lok Sabha Strength; Demands Public Consultation

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday claimed that there is a proposal to increase the strength of Lok Sabha to 1000 or more. 

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Lok Sabha

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Sunday claimed that there is a proposal to increase the strength of Lok Sabha to 1000 or more. However, Tewari has also suggested that public consultation should be considered before it is implemented. The Congress leader's claims come amid the ongoing construction work for the Central Vista project and ahead of the 2024 general elections. Tewari stated that he was informed of the possible decision by parliamentarians from the BJP. 

'Proposal to increase the strength of Lok Sabha to 1000': Manish Tewari 

Tewari further stated that an MP's job is to make laws for the country. He added that the parliamentarian's role was emasculated by 10th schedule of the Indian Constitution. In addition, he also stated that in order to take care of development imperatives, the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments are there which are topped by legislative assemblies. Tewari however stated that the move will have implications. 

Responding to his tweets, fellow Congress leader and MP Karti Chidambaram echoed similar views on the decision and has asserted that public debate is necessary. Chidambaran added that India being a large country needs more directly elected representatives. However, the Sivaganga MP has maintained that he will oppose the decision if it is done on grounds of population. Chidambaram remarked that doing so will 'further diminish' the representation of the southern states. 

Following Chidambaram's response, Manish Tewari further revealed that the decision to increase strength will also include 1/3rd reservation for women in Lok Sabha. Even so, he welcomed the decision but asserted that more seats should be reserved for women. The Congress leader cited the grand old party's president Sonia Gandhi and said that she has been fighting for the same for over two decades. He concluded by maintaining that a strength of 1000 will have implications. 

The decision to increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha

Talks of increasing the seats in the Lower House of the Parliament gained momentum on December 16, 2019, when former president Pranab Mukherjee had advocated an increase in the enhancement of Lok Sabha seats to 1,000. Mukherjee had pushed for increasing the seats through delimitation. The former President had underlined the need to have more Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of Parliament while stating that the last enhancement of seats in the lower house of Parliament took place in 1977. The 1977 enhancement was done when the country's population was 55 crore. Currently, the Parliament of India has a sanctioned strength of 543 plus two members from the Anglo Indian community. 

First Published:
