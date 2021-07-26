Manish Tewari Claims Of Plans To Increase Lok Sabha Strength; Demands Public Consultation

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Sunday claimed that there is a proposal to increase the strength of Lok Sabha to 1000 or more. However, Tewari has also suggested that public consultation should be considered before it is implemented. The Congress leader's claims come amid the ongoing construction work for the Central Vista project and ahead of the 2024 general elections. Tewari stated that he was informed of the possible decision by parliamentarians from the BJP.

'Proposal to increase the strength of Lok Sabha to 1000': Manish Tewari

I am reliably informed by Parlimentary colleagues in @BJP4India that there is a proposal to increase strength of Lok Sabha to 1000 or more before 2024. New Parliament Chamber being constructed as a 1000 seater.

Before this is done there should be a serious public consultation. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 25, 2021

Tewari further stated that an MP's job is to make laws for the country. He added that the parliamentarian's role was emasculated by 10th schedule of the Indian Constitution. In addition, he also stated that in order to take care of development imperatives, the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments are there which are topped by legislative assemblies. Tewari however stated that the move will have implications.

Job of MP is to make laws for country. Role was emasculated by 10 th schedule of Indian Constitution. To take care of development imperatives we have 73rd 74th Constitutional Amendment topped by legislative assemblies.If proposal to increase LS to 1000 is true it has implications https://t.co/1snzRy6bmC — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 25, 2021

Responding to his tweets, fellow Congress leader and MP Karti Chidambaram echoed similar views on the decision and has asserted that public debate is necessary. Chidambaran added that India being a large country needs more directly elected representatives. However, the Sivaganga MP has maintained that he will oppose the decision if it is done on grounds of population. Chidambaram remarked that doing so will 'further diminish' the representation of the southern states.

Public debate is needed. A large country like ours needs more directly elected representatives. But if the increase is based on population it will further diminish the representation of the southern states, that will not be acceptable. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) July 25, 2021

Following Chidambaram's response, Manish Tewari further revealed that the decision to increase strength will also include 1/3rd reservation for women in Lok Sabha. Even so, he welcomed the decision but asserted that more seats should be reserved for women. The Congress leader cited the grand old party's president Sonia Gandhi and said that she has been fighting for the same for over two decades. He concluded by maintaining that a strength of 1000 will have implications.

Do not yet know correct or otherwise proposal/idea includes 1/3 rd Reservation for women.Good move but why 1/3rd out of 1000 or more why not 543 that Hon’ble CP Smt Sonia Gandhi has been fighting for for over two decades. Women are 50% but parliament of 1000 has own implications https://t.co/Cl9oZfYMxB — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 25, 2021

The decision to increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha

Talks of increasing the seats in the Lower House of the Parliament gained momentum on December 16, 2019, when former president Pranab Mukherjee had advocated an increase in the enhancement of Lok Sabha seats to 1,000. Mukherjee had pushed for increasing the seats through delimitation. The former President had underlined the need to have more Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of Parliament while stating that the last enhancement of seats in the lower house of Parliament took place in 1977. The 1977 enhancement was done when the country's population was 55 crore. Currently, the Parliament of India has a sanctioned strength of 543 plus two members from the Anglo Indian community.