Manish Tewari Condemns Patiala Violence, Says 'Pakistan Defusing Anti-national Elements'

As tensions continue to prevail following the violent clashes in Patiala, Congress MP Manish Tewari condemned the violence and said that the actions were against the "ethos of Punjabiyat". While speaking to ANI, the Congress leader also demanded stern actions against the ones behind the breakouts and further also urged the Punjab government to act against the anti-national elements.

Stating that action must be taken against those who are trying to divide Punjab, he said, "Pakistan keeps defusing anti-national elements in Punjab. However, Pakistan is not yet successful in dividing the state. We all remain united."

Tewari also took a jibe at the Punjab government and said that the AAP-led government must have acted responsibly and taken stern action against such people. The Congress MP further made an appeal to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to take the matter seriously and further added that it is a good thing that a curfew has been imposed in Patiala.

Earlier on Friday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also targetted the AAP-led Punjab government and said that peace and harmony were imperative for the state and "it is not the place to carry out experiments". Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Visuals from Patiala are disturbing. I repeat, peace and harmony are most imperative in a sensitive border state like Punjab. This is not the place to carry out experiments. Earnestly appeal to the Punjab government to ensure law and order is maintained."

Patiala clash

Earlier on Friday, a massive clash broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations in Patiala, Punjab. The clash took place between the two groups after Shiv Sena marched against Khalistan in Patiala. Following the march, pro-Khalistani groups arrived at the march site with weapons after which incidents of stone-pelting between the sides were also reported from the clash site.

The police later took cognizance of the situation and brought it under control. Following the same, chief minister Bhagwant Mann is closely watching the developments and has also ordered an immediate inquiry into it. In the meantime, internet services have also been suspended in the area. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena distanced itself from the party's state unit working president Harish Singla who was arrested by the Punjab police later in the day.