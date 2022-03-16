The rift in the Congress party showed no signs of abating as Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari took a swipe at outgoing Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Tewari revealed that Channi had not invited him to his swearing-in ceremony despite being an elected MP whereas AAP's Bhagwant Mann had extended him an invite for his oath-taking ceremony.

Mann will take oath as the Chief Minister shortly at legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan in the presence of lakhs of people.

While lauding Mann's gesture, Tewari mentioned that he will be unable to make it as the Parliament is in session. Miffed with the Congress' state of affairs in Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh was made to step down as the CM in September 2021, the former Union Minister has been conspicuous by his silence on his party's debacle in the Punjab election. He is a key member of G23, a pressure group that has expressed displeasure with Congress' functioning and demanded organisational elections at all levels including the post of the party president.

I congratulate @BhagwantMann on being sworn in as Chief Minister

I thank him for inviting me to his swearing in .

Due to Parliament being in session I will not be able to make it .

It is ironic I was not invited to @CHARANJITCHANNI ‘s swearing in though he was one of my MLA’s pic.twitter.com/AyW91uNyYE — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) March 16, 2022

AAP sweeps Punjab election

Notwithstanding all odds, Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats.

Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes. In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally.

This was the lowest ever tally for the Sonia Gandhi-led party post the 1997 election. Its vote share too fell from 38.64% in the previous Assembly polls to about 23% this time. Most importantly, caretaker Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both seats on which he contested the Assembly election.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also faced embarrassment as he lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East by 6,750 votes. Barring Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Tript Bajwa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Rana Gurjeet Singh, all other 12 ministers lost from their respective seats.