Manish Tewari Writes To LS Speaker Seeking A Committee On Administrative Reforms

Congress MP Manish Tewari has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suggesting setting up of a permanent Parliamentary Standing Committee for comprehensive administrative reforms.

Tewari said that its time for the Parliament to set up a permanent Standing Committee on the issue of comprehensive Administrative Reforms, which should be chaired by the Speaker or jointly with the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

"It should consist of 30 members just like any other Standing Committee of Parliament with the mandate to examine reports of both the previous administrative reform commissions, take evidence, hold broad-based consultations with the experts and come up with detailed recommendations as to how India's archaic administrative system can be holistically overhauled," Manish Tewari stated in the letter.

"Despite two Administrative Reforms Commissions set up earlier, there has been no attempt or effort in the past seven decades to reform the 'colonial administrative paradigm bequeathed to us by our erstwhile Imperial Masters'," the Congress leader added.

Targets the government

Manish Tewari said that governments have been "completely incompetent" at taking any initiative in this regard. He said that the government may strongly resist the proposal to set up a permanent Standing Committee as they have "a huge vested interest, ably led by the bureaucracy, that will go to any length to stymie any such effort."

The second half of the Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on Monday. The Government is expected to put forth its legislative agenda which includes Bills relating to surrogacy and resolution of disputed tax.

Congress to raise Delhi riots in Parliament

The Congress will strongly raise the issue of communal riots in Delhi during the Budget Session in Parliament and will demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged police lapses. The Congress is likely to submit adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, demanding a debate over the violence in Delhi, sources said.

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party will strongly raise the issue of riot-torn Delhi and ask why the violence happened.

