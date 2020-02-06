Congress Reacts To Alleged PFI Links, Demands Action Against Enforcement Directorate

The Congress responded to the alleged links to PFI and the report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in an address to the media on Thursday. Congress' Manish Tewari said that the Election Commission should investigate the report and also call out the agency for interfering with the Delhi elections. The PFI has been under the constant scrutiny of the ED for the funds that they received and their role in the anti-CAA riots in Uttar Pradesh.

Tewari calls out ED

Tewari said, "I think the Election Commission should take action against the Enforcement Directorate for trying to interfere with the Delhi Elections in the same manner in which they have taken the DCP. It is extremely unfortunate that the law enforcement and the instrumentalities of the government are being repeatedly and shamelessly being used as political purposes. The Election Commission should take very serious note of what the enforcement directorate is trying to put out in the public domain and I am sure this would not be a statement from the Enforcement Directorate."

He further demanded investigation into the matter by the ECI and said, "It must be put up through sources and freight and plaint journalists which is also called the godi media but nonetheless Election Commission should take serious note and if this true that the enforcement has been peddling in these theories then they need to take action against them."

Earlier, Republic TV had access to the Whatsapp chats between AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Mohammed Parvez Ahmed, who has been the President of the Delhi state unit of the PFI.

The links of Congres leaders have also been allegedly been found with the PFI. Congress MP Udit Raj, however, denied this, stating that he was unaware if he had ever met any PFI member.

"I have not met any PFI member. If in a group they came and met me, maybe. Many people were there at Shaheen Bagh. I am not omnipresent, will you know who a PFI member is when you are sitting with thousands in a meeting?" said Congress MP Udit Raj.

ED's probe into links

The investigative agency has found that 27 bank accounts were opened in the name of Popular Front of India. Nine bank accounts belong to Rehab India Foundation, an organization associated with PFI and the same organization has opened 37 bank accounts in the name of 17 different people and organization. It has been alleged that, to dodge the investigating agencies, about Rs 120 crore were deposited in 73 accounts, but the accounts were emptied leaving a nominal amount in the accounts.

