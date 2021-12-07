Congress MP Manish Tewari filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, December 7, to examine China's continuous intrusion into Indian territory. "I now give notice of my intention to ask for leave to bring a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a specified topic of urgent concern," Tewari wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General.

“China has been taking an aggressive stance along the LAC encroaching repeatedly into Indian territory resulting in skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control since April 2020 including the deadly standoffs at Pangong Tso Lake and Galwan Valley. The Chinese have now built villages in Indian territory including the one on the banks of River Tsari Chu, in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. Also, there are reports of a second village in the Indian territory of Arunachal Pradesh,” Manish Tewari noted.

Reports claim that China has established many communities in the strategically important Bhutanese area of Doklam, he stressed. "So, I hope the house would consider this matter of India's sovereignty as soon as possible," he added. The Parliament's winter session began on November 29 and will last through December 23.

PM Modi-President Putin Discuss China encroachment

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit, during which he emphasised the two countries' long-standing connections and future cooperation. "We have discussed it all in China but won't be able to share more about it now," he replied when asked if the two leaders had discussed it.

An expert shared two sets of satellite photographs putting forth proof on China's encroachment policies on Wednesday, November 18. China has built a cluster of houses in Arunachal Pradesh and established many villages on Bhutanese territory near Doklam in Sikkim, according to the images. The photos, which were first shared on Twitter, showed at least four separate communities built in the disputed land, which covers over 100 square kilometres. The additional settlements were built between May 2020 and November 2021, according to an Intel Lab analyst.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/ANI