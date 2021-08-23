Manish Tewari Fumes At Malvinder Mali's Pro-Pak Remark; Seeks Ouster From Congress & India

Lashing out at Malvinder Singh Mali's outrageous comments on Pakistan and Kashmir, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday sought his ouster - not only from Congress, but from India too. Stating that such people did not deserve to live in India, he said that such comments mocks all those who shed blood for India. Tewari also urged Harish Rawat to 'reconsider' if such pro-Pak people should be part of Congress.

Manish Tewari seeks Mali's ouster

#WATCH "Do such people even have the right to live in the country, forget about being in the Party?, asks Congress leader Manish Tewari on Punjab Congress Chief Navjot S Sidhu's advisors Pyare Lal Garg's and Malwinder Singh Mali's comments on Pakistan and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/QsCt9BV9Vh — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Mali wrote on Twitter, "Kashmir is a separate country, and India and Pakistan are illegal occupants". Irked by his comments, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh underlined that they could prove 'potentially dangerous' to the peace and stability of the state and the country. Warning them against making such 'atrocious' comments in the future, the Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh suggested that they rather stick to advising Sidhu.

Slamming Mali, Amarinder Singh stated, “Kashmir was and is an inalienable part of India. This is totally anti-national.” The CM also slammed Mali for failing to withdraw his statement despite the widespread condemnation it had evoked from other parties and also from within Congress. Meanwhile, Sidhu's other advisor Pyare Lal Garg had slammed the CM for his criticism of Pakistan was 'not in the interest of Punjab'. The CM said Sidhu’s advisor was clearly disconnected from the ground reality.

As per sources, Garg and Mali are at Navjot Sidhu’s residence in Patiala for their controversial attacks against the CM and over J&K and Pakistan. Advising the Sidhu to steer clear of Mali's controversial Indira Gandhi sketch, Congress veteran Sandeep Dikshit said, "It's objectionable. I advise Sidhu ji to keep distance from him politically, he must ask him to be in his limits & stop making comments on things he has no knowledge of".

Sidhu takes charge

Recently, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh relented to rebel MLA Najot Singh Sidhu's demands after the Congress High Command appointed Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra. While Amarinder Singh affirmed that he will abide by High Command's decision, he was reportedly not informed of Sidhu's appointment. The miffed CM had demanded a public apology, refusing to meet Sidhu till then. Sidhu later, once again riled up the CM, demanding him to fulfill the 18 points promised by the Congress ahead of polls in February 2022.