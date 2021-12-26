Revolt within the Congress continues, as Congress MP Manish Tewari hit back at Uttarakhand ex-CM Harish Rawat on Saturday. Retorting to Rawat's 'listening to his master's voice' taunt, Tewari said that for some people everything was about themselves be it 2012 or 2021 - referring to Rawat's rebellion when denied CM post in 2012. Rawat met with Congress's top brass including Rahul Gandhi after he 'expressed his pain' in Uttarakhand Congress.

Tewari hits back at Rawat

For some people it is unfortunately only and only about themselves whether it is 2012 or 2021.



Their only master is their own personal ambition.



This report of 14 th March 2012 eloquently speaks for itself. https://t.co/7Ed2g8oM5g



I rest my Case @harishrawatcmuk ji @ANI https://t.co/WlGNHwSYV4 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 25, 2021

Rawat taunts Tewari, Amarinder Singh

Earlier in the day, Rawat took a jibe ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress MP Manish Tewari, accepting their 'wishes'. Claiming that the ex-CM was regretting quitting the Congress, Rawat added that Tewari was also following his master's (Amarinder) voice. Rawat has been mollified by the High Command after he took to Twitter claiming to be suppressed.

After meeting Gandhi on Friday, Rawat said that he had expressed his thoughts indirectly via his tweets. He said, "It is an old tradition in the party that we express our feelings but in the end we do whatever the party leadership says. Some course correction is important to win upcoming elections, sometimes expressing pain is also beneficial for the party". Uttarakhand goes to polls in February 2022.

Harish Rawat laments 'suppression' in Congress

Hinting at a rebellion, Harish Rawat on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning months ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls due early next year. Taking to Twitter, the former Uttarakhand CM claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organization at the grassroots level without which it will be difficult to fight the elections. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him.

Immediately, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh took a jibe at Rawat wishing him 'You reap what you sow. All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any)'. Singh was alluding to Rawat's role as mediator between the ex-CM and Navjot Sidhu during the Punjab political crisis which ended in Singh's ouster from Congress. Similarly, Congress MP Manish Tewari listed that after Assam, Punjab now Uttarakhand was in turmoil. Hinting at indifference from the High Command, Tewari said that no effort was being spared to enjoy the chaos. Tewari had been Singh's pick as Punjab Congress chief but had to make way for Navjot Sidhu after Rawat's intervention.