Lambasting on Navjot Singh Sidhu and the entire Punjab Congress leadership after the former resigned, senior party member Manish Tewari, with an 'honest' statement said the situation was completely mishandled. While talking to reporters after returning from a regional security conference on Wednesday morning, Tewari added that the only people who are happy with the current condition of Punjab is the 'deep state of Pakistan'. In a shocking development, Navjot Sidhu resigned as Punjab Pradesh Congress chief on Tuesday.

Manish Tewari also said that the current developments in Punjab Congress will have serious consequences.

"Whatever is happening in Punjab will have serious consequences considering it is a border-state and Pakistan thinks that they can take advantage of this opportunity. Under the circumstances of hard-earned peace from terrorism in Punjab, if such shenanigans play themselves out in the public space then it has serious implications on stability of a border state. Only people who are happy with what's going on in Punjab is the deep state of Pakistan as they feel that they will get an opportunity to fish in troubled waters and therefore higher ideal than power is ensuring peace, tranquillity, stability of border state like Punjab. This is extremely unfortunate," added Manish Tewari.

Congress leader attacks Punjab in-charge for instability

Taking no direct names, Congress leader Manish Tewari asserted, I wonder why this all did not happen when Mrs Asha Kumari was in charge of Punjab why were things so stable and the state was progressing towards positive development."

Advising Sidhu, the Congress leader said that he should have understood the gravity of the situation, think about long term applications and talk to MPs or other sane people. We may have to pay a larger amount due to such moves done for electoral gains.

Larger objective- Undisturbed peace in Punjab

Adding his comments as a member of Parliament in Punjab, the Congress leader stated that he is 'extremely distressed' and that the larger objective should have been peace of the state.

"Someone who cut his teeth on the trench lines of the fight against terrorism in Punjab, someone who personally suffered, who saw families of congressman wiped out in the 1980 and 1985, this kind of instability which has serious implications on the stability of border state is extremely disturbing," mentioned the Congress leader.

Lastly, without any hesitation, the Congress leader opined that the situation was sensitive and precautious yet it was completely 'mishandled'.