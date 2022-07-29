The division in Congress ranks over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark came to the fore on Friday after Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari took a veiled dig at him. Taking to Twitter, the former Union Minister asserted that respect has to be accorded to any person occupying a constitutional office irrespective of gender. Moreover, he highlighted that any individual holding a certain position becomes analogous to that office. A member of G23, Tewari has publicly called out the party on its stance pertaining to many issues including the Agnipath scheme.

Lady or Gentleman anyone occupying a constitutional office is equally Hon’ble. Respect has to be given & should be accorded too that institution. Any person on a particular position becomes analogous too or with that office. No point in getting lost in the maze of gender. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 29, 2022

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparks row

While protesting Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the ED on Wednesday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapati' twice but used 'Rashtrapatni' on the third occasion. Even when a journalist corrected him, he neither withdrew his remarks nor expressed regret. When confronted by the media after a video of the incident went viral, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha categorically refused to apologise.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated, "Why should I apologise to BJP? I uttered one word by mistake. I spoke to many journalists yesterday. I never did this. I first said 'Rashtrapati' and then said 'Rashtrapatni'. There is no question of apologising". He elaborated, "This is a mistake by default. The ruling party is deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. This is unfortunate. Watch my video. I committed a mistake by default once. So, what should I do? If you want to hang me, do so. But I don't have anything to do with what BJP has said."

Chowdhury's remark snowballed into a massive controversy with BJP MPs and Ministers in both Houses of Parliament demanding Congress president Sonia Gandhi's apology. Subsequently, the Congress MP announced that he had sought time to meet President Murmu and expressed willingness to tender an apology if the latter was hurt. However, he ruled out the possibility of apologising to BJP leaders dubbing them 'frauds'. Meanwhile, a war of words erupted between Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani after an adjournment in Lok Sabha. Both BJP and Congress traded charges over the heated exchange.