Manish Tewari Laments Centre's Refusal To Discuss Chinese Incursions: '17 Qs Disallowed'

Miffed with the Centre's refusal to debate Chinese incursions along the Line of Control (LAC), Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday, listed the number of questions he had submitted in Lok Sabha on the issue. Tewari noted that 17 questions listed by him since April 2020 have been disallowed by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on specious grounds of National Security. India and China have agreed for 14th round of talks for de-escalation at the LAC in second half of December 2021.

Tewari: 17 questions listed, all disallowed

For all those asking all these 17 questions were tabled by me 👇🏾 https://t.co/bwj59KZAHW — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 20, 2021

Indo-China LAC talks

Sources stated that India and China are likely to hold corps commander-level talks in the second half of December to de-escalate the LAC stand-off. Sources asserted that the timing would be suitable for India as Indian forces would be busy celebrating the golden victory year (50th anniversary) of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war till December 16. In the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China failed to yield any outcome owing to the stubborn attitude of the latter. Notably, China has forayed 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh, as per a new Pentagon report.

On 18 November, the 23rd meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held where India and China agreed for 14th round of talks between the two armies. They agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquility. The two sides also agreed that both sides should in the interim also continue to ensure a stable ground situation and avoid any untoward incident.

Over the last round of talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC, while India pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake capturing positions of 'strategic importance' in the Fingers area. While disengagement has completed north and south of Pangong Tso, it is yet to be completed in friction points such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6, 2020 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.