Manish Tewari Laments Congress Crisis In Uttarakhand After Punjab Amid Rawat's Rebellion

Lamenting the infighting in his party, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday, listed that after Assam, Punjab now Uttarakhand was in turmoil. Hinting at indifference from the High Command, Tewari said that no effort was being spared to enjoy the chaos. Previously, Tewari had critiqued Navjot Singh Sidhu for irking Capt Amarinder Singh leading to his exit from Congress. Uttarakhand goes to polls in February 2022.

Manish Tewari: 'After Assam, Punjab now Uttarakhand....'

Congress brass summons Uttarakhand leaders

Amid crisis, Congress High Command has summoned its top Uttarakhand leaders to Delhi on Thurday, as ex-CM Harish Rawat hints at rebellion. As per sources, leaders like Ganesh Godiyal, Devendra Yadav already held a meeting yesterday and have been summoned again to the national capital. Moreover, Rawat is most likely to leave for Delhi today and will meet Rahul Gandhi tomorrow.

Moreover, several supporters of Rawat are set to leave for Delhi today amid the crisis. Rawat's advisor Surinder Aggarwal claimed that AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Devender Yadav is a part of BJP's conspiracy to stop Congress from coming back to power in 2022. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he lamented that Yadav had not taken any action against those who removed Rawat's hoardings during the 'Vijay Samman Rally' rally in Dehradun on December 16 which was addressed by ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Harish Rawat laments 'suppression' in Congress

Hinting at a rebellion, Harish Rawat on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning months ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls due early next year. Taking to Twitter, the former Uttarakhand CM claimed that he is not getting the support of the party organization at the grassroots level without which it will be difficult to fight the elections. Without taking anyone's name, he accused the Congress leadership's representatives in the state of suppressing him.

He tweeted, "Isn't it strange that the organizational structure in most places is turning its back and playing a negative role instead of extending cooperation when we have to swim in the sea of elections? The power has left many crocodiles in the sea which we have to swim. The representatives of the people on whose instructions I have to swim have tied my hands and feet." However, he added that he will face the challenges head-on instead of running away.

In response, Congress state president told Republic TV, "You can see how we are strengthening the Congress party through rallies and functions. There is no comment on Harish Rawat's remark. When I will meet him, we will talk about the leadership face. Everything is all right with Congress. Harish Rawat is a respected leader and we will decode his tweet." Sources have reported that Rawat, who recently mediated the Punjab Congress infighting, wanted to be the 'CM face' in the upcoming Uttarakhand and may launch his own party in early 2022.