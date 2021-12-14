Manish Tewari Moves Adjournment Motion In Lok Sabha Over privatization In Banking Sector

Congress MP Manish Tewari filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, opposing the privatization of the banking sector. Tewari in his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, stated, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: at least 8 banking unions have called for a strike on December 16 and 17, against the government's attempts of privatization in the banking sector. The latest attempt is being made via the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021."

"Public sector banks serve as the backbone of the Indian economy, promoting financial inclusion for all and providing credit to credit-starved sectors such as village and cottage businesses, agriculture, and so on. There have been a lot of big corporate defaulters who have produced NPAs in our public sector banks, and instead of enforcing the regulations against defaulters, the government has allowed them to take huge haircuts on debt payments through IBC, resulting in billions of dollars in losses for the PSBs. This issue of the government's repeated attempts to weaken the PSBs is a source of concern, and it requires immediate attention in the House," his notification read.

Earlier this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the privatisation of PSBs as part of a disinvestment drive aimed at raising Rs 1.75 lakh crore. The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be introduced during the session, will reduce the minimum government holding in PSBs from 51% to 26%, PTI reported. These Acts resulted in the nationalisation of banks in two phases, and aspects of these laws must be altered in order for banks to be privatised. Parliament enacted a bill allowing state-run general insurance companies to be privatised during the last concluded session.

On Tuesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to investigate China's continued interference into Indian territory. Tewari wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, "I now give notice of my intention to ask for consent to move a resolution for the adjournment of the house's business for the purpose of discussing a specific matter of urgent concern." Meanwhile, the Parliament's winter session began on November 29 and is scheduled to end on December 23.

(with inputs from ANI)