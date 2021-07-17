Last Updated:

Manish Tewari Responds To BJP Neta RP Singh's Demand For Punjab CM From Rural Background

Cong leader Manish Tewari replied to RP Singh on 'Majhbi CM' jibe and said religion & caste do not stand in way if someone is capable to run state

Punjab

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday responded to BJP leader RP Singh’s recent remark on Punjab CM's position and claimed that religion and caste do not stand in the way if someone was capable of leading a state. Manish Tewari's remarks came in response to RP Singh's demand for a CM from a rural background in Punjab. 

 

BJP’s national spokesperson on Friday, started a discussion, stating that Punjab should have a CM from a rural background considering the demographic composition of the state.

Punjab Congress' Power Tussle 

The Punjab Congress is witnessing a major power tussle with sitting CM Captain Amarinder Singh pitted against rebel leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Both the leaders have held series of meetings with Congress top notches- Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi to resolve the dispute. However, nothing significant has been done yet. Congress’s Harish Rawat, who is involved in the matter to offer a resolution is meeting both the groups. As per reports, Sidhu may be offered the position of Punjab Congress Chief. Earlier in the day, Navjot Sidhu also met present party Chief Sunil Jhakar at his Patiala residence. 

Sidhu Vs Capt Amarinder Singh 

The tussle between Capt Amarinder Singh and Patiala MLA Sidhu started after Sidhu was denied the deputy CM post after the 2017 assembly elections. He was also divested of several portfolios which led to his resignation from the cabinet. Sidhu has been holding a grudge since his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, the Amritsar East MLA has taken to Twitter to advise the CM to cut down on power costs and mentioned several other suggestions. 
   
(Image: PTI/ ANI)

