After several senior leaders extended support to Congress veteran Kapil Sibal whose house was attacked by Congress cadres after he called for introspection within the party, now senior leader Manish Tewari also tweeted backing his party colleague. After Sibal was vociferously criticised and protested against by the Youth Congress over his comment questioning Sonia Gandhi. Tewari 'unequivocally condemned' the protest. Kapil Sibal had raised questions over the functioning of the Congress after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned in a sudden move.

Manish Tewari terms Congress workers' protest outside Sibal's house as 'hooliganism'

Unequivocally ‘condemn’orchestrated hooliganism ‘@KapilSibal ‘s residence last night.

Those who masterminded assault must bear in mind that he fights for @INCIndia both inside & outside courts of Law

You may find his views uncomfortable but that can not be a license for violence — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 30, 2021

In another tweet, the Congress leader also asked- if damaging someone's car and throwing tomatoes is not hooliganism then what else is it?

Those who are trying to defend the‘ command performance’ last night

This is what happened @KapilSibal ‘s house “They damaged the car. Stood on top,so it caved in .Threw tomatoes both outside and inside the house .If this is not hooliganism then what else is it “??? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 30, 2021

Manish Tewari had himself raised questions against the Punjab Congress leadership while adding that the situation was completely mishandled. While talking to reporters after returning from a regional security conference on Wednesday morning, Tewari had added that the only people who are happy with the current condition of Punjab is the 'deep state of Pakistan'. He had also warned that the current developments in Punjab Congress will have serious consequences.

Congress Vs Congress

Taking Kapil Sibal's stand, Congress MP Anand Sharma had earlier requested party chief Sonia Gandhi to take stiff action against Congress workers protesting at Sibal's house in Delhi. Sharma also condemned hooliganism and said that violence is alien to Congress values. Significantly, Anand Sharma is also part of the G-23 leaders who had sought systemic changes in Congress.

On Wednesday, hours after Kapil Sibal raised questions over the functioning of the Congress, several Delhi Congress workers staged a protest outside his house. Carrying 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' placards and raising slogans against the party leader, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) & IYC workers staged a demonstration outside his Jor Bagh residence, saying they were "hurt" by his remarks. The protesters raised slogans against Sibal asking him to "leave the party". Several leaders including Randeep Surjewala hit out at Sibal for what they said was questioning the leadership from which he had earlier "benefitted". Surjewala also implied that Sibal was questioning Sonia Gandhi because he was 'anti-Dalit.'

Kapil Sibal's comments