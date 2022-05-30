Manish Tewari Takes Dig At Congress; Quips 'Rajya Sabha Has Becoming A Parking Lot'

Taking another dig at his party amid resentment over the selection of Rajya Sabha candidates, Congress MP Manish Tewari opined that the Upper House had become a parking lot. Speaking to the media on Monday, Tewari argued that the Rajya Sabha had stopped discharging its responsibility as envisioned by the Constitution many decades ago. He also called for a serious deliberation on whether the Rajya Sabha should be abolished in the present scenario.

Manish Tewari remarked, "It is my personal opinion that the Rajya Sabha has stopped doing the work for which it was created a long time ago. Now, Rajya Sabha has become a parking lot. That's why we have to think very carefully about whether this country needs a Rajya Sabha or not."

In my personal opinion, Rajya Sabha has stopped carrying out the functions for which it was constituted. Rajya Sabha has now become a parking lot. It needs to be examined whether or not the country needs Rajya Sabha now: Manish Tewari, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab pic.twitter.com/1pKOIW01Dv — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Infighting over ticket distribution

The infighting in Congress shows no signs of abating with the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections becoming the latest sticking point for the infighting-ridden party. A total of 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states are going to the polls on May 10. While speculation was rife that Congress might give an opportunity to new leaders in the Rajya Sabha, the first list of candidates approved by party president Sonia Gandhi included many members of the old guard. For instance, senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Vivek Tankha and Jairam Ramesh were renominated to the Upper House.

Among the candidates, Pramod Tiwari and Rajeev Shukla's tenure in the Upper House concluded in 2018 while Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken were Lok Sabha MPs till 2014. Similarly, Ranjeet Ranjan served as a Member of the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019. Though the list featured fresh faces such as AICC Minority Department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi and Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, party spokesperson Pawan Khera and actor-turned-politician Nagma openly expressed their displeasure at not making the cut.

Nagma, who is the vice president of Congress' Mumbai unit, claimed, "Sonia Ji, our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 when I joined Congress party on her behest. We weren’t in power then. Since then it’s been 18 years, they didn't find an opportunity. Mr Imran is accommodated in RS from Maharashtra. I ask am I less deserving."

As per sources, Congress leaders from Maharashtra are unhappy with the party leadership for nominating a person from outside the state to contest the RS poll from Maharashtra. Sources revealed that there is a possibility of some Congress MLAs cross-voting in the RS election owing to Pratapgarhi's candidature. Meanwhile, Khera slammed the Sonia Gandhi-led party in a cryptic tweet- "Maybe there was some shortcoming in my penance".