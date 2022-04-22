Tearing into Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari described him as a "rent-seeker" in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Friday. He was attending the ceremony to mark the installation of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the new Punjab Congress president at the party headquarters in Chandigarh. Tewari has been miffed with the party's style of functioning in the last few months, especially after Captain Amarinder Singh was replaced with Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM. He was also dropped from the list of star campaigners for the Punjab polls.

Manish Tewari said, "He (Warring) has taken charge as the PCC president and we have all come here to wish him all the best". On being asked the reason for the absence of Sidhu as well as another former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, he retorted, Why don't you ask them why haven't they come"? Responding to the cricketer-turned-politician's veiled attack on Channi over Congress' defeat in the Punjab Assembly election, the former Union Minister said, "In the Congress party, certain people are stakeholders and certain people are rent-seekers. I think that answers your question".

Sidhu details reason for Congress' loss

Navjot Sidhu was asked to step down as the Punjab Congress chief after the party's crushing defeat in the Assembly polls. Moreover, he himself faced embarrassment as he lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East by 6,750 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the Punjab election, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes.

In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally. Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Sidhu opined, "Today I am saying openly that Congress lost because of 5 years of Mafia Raj. I kept on fighting against this mafia. The fight against the mafia was not against any particular person. It was against a system. A group of people was eating the state akin to termites. The Chief Minister was involved in this and he went away. Until politics remains business, it will not be respected". This was perceived as a dig at Channi who was grilled by the ED in the illegal sand mining case.