Manish Tewari Terms Defence Bill 'draconian'; Warns Against Passing Bills Without Debate

Furtive at the passage of multiple bills without debate, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday, lamented that this was happening because NDA/BJP won’t come clean on Pegasus. With the all-important Essential Defence Services Bill being listed for consideration, Tewari stated that the bill will have a bearing on our future as a democracy, terming it draconian. As of date, Parliament has passed 12 bills in either house in the past 10 days.

Tewari: 'Essential Defence services bill draconian'

Most unfortunate vital bills are being passed without discussion in Parliament because NDA/BJP won’t come clean on Pegasus.

All these bills have a bearing on our future as a democracy. The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021. Listed today a draconian piece of legislation — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 3, 2021

What is the Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021?

Passed as an Ordinance on June 30, this Bill allows the central government to prohibit strikes, lock-outs, and lay-offs in units engaged in essential defence services, according to PRS. The Bill is imposed on any establishment dealing with the production of defence-related goods, any establishment of the armed forces. As per the Bill, the Centre may prohibit strikes, lock-outs, and lay-offs in units engaged in essential defence services in the interest of the sovereignty, security, public order, public. decency or morality of India for a period pf six months. Employers and employees violating the prohibition will face up to one year imprisonment or Rs 10,000 fine, or both. All offences punishable under the Bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.

TMC: 'Bills or Papri chaat?'

Tewari's concerns were expressed by Derek O'Brien who stated that 12 bills had been passed in an average time of under seven minutes of debate. As Lok Sabha clocked 14% productivity while Rajya Sabha clocked 21% productivity this session, O'Brien questioned if Parliament was passing legislation or papri chaat. PM Modi expressed anguish over the analogy terming the ruckus created by the Opposition by tearing papers and throwing it as arrogance.

Four bills passed in Rajya Sabha under 10 minutes of debate - Marine aids to navigation, Juvenile Justice Bill, Factoring Regulation and Coconut Development Board - with the last being passed in a minute of discussion. Similarly, in Lok Sabha, eight bills have passed under 15 minutes of debate - Factoring regulation, National instituted of Food technology and management, Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Supplementary demands for grants, Appropriation No. 3 & 4, Inland vessels and Airports economic regulatory authority of India. The Parliament's monsoon session which started on July 19, will end on August 13.