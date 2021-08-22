Visiting the Partition Museum in Amritsar, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday, termed it a 'sombre reminder of the depravity. Advising the Prime Minister to spend some time at the Partition Museum, he said that he wished he had done that instead of announcing 'Partitions horrors remembrance day'. Echoing Congress' stance, the ex-Union Minister said that reopening wounds of partition only accentuates pain.

Manish Tewari visits partition museum

At Partition Museum in Amritsar. A somber reminder of depravity of humanity



I wish @PMOIndia had spent some time here before announcing #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay .



Reopening wounds of Partition serves no other interest but to once again accentuate otherness of other. pic.twitter.com/ONG5I8rUrl — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 21, 2021

Previously, Tewari had remarked, "2 million people died and 15 million were displaced during India’s blood-stained Partition. Punjab (is) worst affected. When PM declares 14th August as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, does he want to pay homage or delegitimise India’s independence?" Reiterating that Punjab was the worst sufferer of partition, he demanded that PM Modi should declare the withdrawal of the three farm laws during his Independence Day speech to show "sensitivity" towards his home state.

Congress had condemned the PM's decision linking his announcement of observing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. In an official statement, the Congress party contended that the PM was invoking Pakistan and partition because he had no real achievements to showcase. It stated, "The PM has again started preparations for a partition. It seems he wants to repeat the (politics of) cremation ground and Muslim burial ground as the UP elections are approaching. When elections are not there, he loves Pakistan. When elections come, he seeks refuge in the name of Pakistan".

Congress highlighted the fact that PM Modi had written a letter conveying his greetings on March 23 which is celebrated as 'Pakistan Day'. According to Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, this was hugely problematic as the Muslim League had passed a resolution calling for the creation of a separate Pakistan during its annual session on March 22-24, 1940. He also opined that BJP had not followed up on its tough narrative with Pakistan citing the PM's visit to the neighbouring country in 2015 and the Centre's move to involve ISI in the Pathankot attack probe.

PM Modi announces Partition horrors remembrance Day

On August 14, as Pakistan marked its 75th Independence Day, PM Modi announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Citing that millions of Indians were displaced due to mindless hate and violence, PM Modi said that this day will remind India of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony. The two nations were split on the eve of 14 August, 1947 as the British rulers relinquished control of the two colonies, ushering Independent India and East & West Pakistan - leading to riots in which lakhs were displaced, thousands injured and killed on both sides.