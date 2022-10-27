Manish Tewari Wades Into 'Gods On Notes' Row; Seeks Babasaheb Ambedkar's Pic On Currency

Even as BJP mocked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to print the photos of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on Indian notes, Congress came up with its own suggestion. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari called for having Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's image on the new series of currency notes along with Mahatma Gandhi. Explaining the rationale for this idea, he opined, "Non-violence, constitutionalism and egalitarianism fusing in a unique Union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly".

Why not Dr BabaSahib Ambedkar’s photograph on new series of currency notes ? One side the great Mahatma the other side Dr Ambedkar. Non violence,Constitutionalism & egalitarianism fusing in a unique Union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly.@ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/ZKCHLS0ETC — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 27, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal's appeal

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Delhi CM asserted that the blessing of Gods was necessary to improve the state of the economy. Elaborating on his plea to include the images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes, he stressed, "Lakshmi Ji is considered the Goddess of wealth. Ganesh Ji is a God that removes all obstacles". However, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari dubbed this as an attempt to hide his party's "ugly anti-Hindu face" ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls. He also dared Kejriwal to sack former Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia from the party.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "All of us worshipped Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi Ji on Diwali. All of us prayed to God for peace and prosperity for our family and the country. Even businessmen keep a statue of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi Ji in their rooms and worship them before starting work every day. Today, it is my appeal to the Centre and PM Modi. On one side of the Indian currency, there is Gandhi Ji's picture. That should remain as it is. On the other side of the Indian currency, the picture of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi Ji should be printed. We need a lot of effort to improve the Indian economy. But along with that, we need the blessings of Gods and Goddesses."

"Indonesia is a Muslim country. Over 85% of their population is Muslim. There are less than 2% Hindus there. But even they have printed the picture of Ganesh Ji on their notes. So, I feel that this is a very important step that should be taken by the Centre," he added.