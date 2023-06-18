Manisha Kayande Joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Hours After Exit From Uddhav Faction

Manisha Kayande, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, previously with the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has now joined the Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena. Kayande joined the party after the Uddhav camp ousted her from the party on Sunday evening. However, Kayande had already made up her mind about quitting UBT and joining the Shinde camp. On Sunday morning, Kayande told Republic that she had decided to join the Shinde faction. UBT cited 'anti-party activities' as cause of Kayande's ouster.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed Kayande into the party. "I congratulate and welcome her. We have seen a situation of 'neither will I do anything, nor will let anyone do anything.' They always kept talking about COVID through Facebook Live and online, but the groundwork was done by us which the people know," the Maharashtra CM said.