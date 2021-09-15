Manjeshwaram Bribery Case: Crime Branch Issues Notice To Kerala BJP President K Surendran

The Crime Branch has issued a notice to Kerala BJP president K Surendran in connection with the Manjeshwaram bribery case. According to reports, the Surendran has been asked to appear for questioning on Thursday. Surendran has been accused of bribing a BSP candidate, K Sundara to withdraw his candidature in the Manjeshwaram seat during the recently held Kerala assembly elections.

The development comes after there were complaints that no action had been taken against Surendran regarding the incident. Therefore, to speed up the investigation the Crime Branch has issued a notice to the state BJP president. The complaint against Surendran was lodged by VV Ramesh, the LDF candidate in the Manjeshwaram constituency.

BSP candidate withdraws candidature

K Sundara, the BSP candidate from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district of Kerala, had withdrawn his nomination and joined the BJP. BJP state president K Surendran was contesting from the same assembly constituency. The similarity between the names of the duo is considered to have helped Sundara garner 467 votes in the constituency as an independent candidate during 2016 Assembly polls in which Surendran had lost to IUML nominee P B Abdul Razaq by just 89 votes. Withdrawing his candidature, Sundara had told reporters that he was withdrawing his nomination and would work tirelessly for ensuring Surendran's victory. There were rumours that Sundara was being threatened by the BJP for withdrawing his nomination.

Kerala Police file bribery charges against K Surendran

Earlier in June, a Kerala court had granted permission to the Wayanad police to register an FIR against state BJP chief K Surendran on allegations that he bribed people to contest the recent Assembly elections. The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leader PK Navas had filed a petition in the court seeking permission to register an FIR against K Surendran on the basis of alleged audio clips.

As per the clips, Surendran is purportedly heard offering money to Janadhipathiya Rashtriya Party (JRP) leader CK Janu to contest from Sultan Bathers constituency on an NDA ticket. The court granted permission to register FIR under IPC sections 171(E) and 171 (F).

In addition, JRP treasurer Praseetha Azhikode had released purported audio clips where Surendran is heard asking CK Janu to meet him. She claimed that the BJP leader gave Rs 10 lakh to CK Janu to contest from the said constituency as an NDA candidate. Azhikode released audio clips of the BJP leader’s alleged conversation with her and CK Janu. In one audio clip, Surendran allegedly asked Azhikode when CK Janu could meet him. In another clip, CK Janu allegedly told the room number of a hotel to Surendran's PA.