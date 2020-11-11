Manjhi Mocks LJP's Poll Debacle In Bihar, Says 'don't Cut The Branch On Which You Sit'

Taking a swipe at LJP chief Chirag Paswan, former CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said that he has cut the branch of the tree on which he was sitting. Manjhi referred to the fact that Paswan extended support to BJP while fought against BJP's ally JDU and NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar. The former CM of Bihar also said that Chirag (Lamp) has caused a fire in his own territory. Manjhi won from Imamganj Assembly constituency against 4-time MLA and veteran Dalit leader RJD's Uday Narayan Choudhary, while Chirag Paswan's LJP won only one seat and it is being said that LJP has caused major harm to the JDU whose seats have decreased since 2015 - it has won 43 compared to 71 in 2015.

There's a saying 'don't cut the branch which you sit on'. Same way, Chirag Paswan worked towards defeating the fold he was part of. Result is clear, the branch has been cut, but he also fell... 'apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain vo': Jitan Ram Manjhi, Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) pic.twitter.com/d29fy3ddNw — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

'Wanted to hamper tally of Nitish's JDU'

Even as the LJP won one seat in the Bihar assembly elections this year - which is lesser than their 2015 tally - its chief Chirag Paswan has said that he will never support Nitish Kumar. Congratulating his party candidates and workers, he said that LJP has lost nothing in this year's election, and claimed that the party has gained in terms of vote share wherever they have contested. As the results of Bihar Elections were announced with JDU winning only 43 seats, Now, Chirag Paswan has said that he wants to change the impression of his party - that it can only ally with bigger parties to benefit them. Reiterating that he will support PM Modi at the Centre, Chirag Paswan said, that this election has paved way for LJP in the 2025 polls and the intention to damage JDU's number has been fulfilled.

NDA wins Bihar; RJD single-largest party

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

