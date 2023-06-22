Manjhi Reveals Why He Met Amit Shah, Says 'not Happy With Nitish Kumar'

After joining hands with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jiten Ram Manjhi said on Wednesday (June 21) that he was unhappy with the working style of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and even after raising some concerning issues, Nitish Kumar did not pay much attention to them. This remark was made by the HAM chief after he, along with his son Santosh Suman, met Amit Shah on Wednesday.

Praising the BJP government, the former Chief Minister of Bihar said PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are taking the nation to another level, and this is why he took this decision to return to the NDA.

"I was upset with the working style of Nitish Kumar. I tabled the issues, but I saw no change, so I decided to protect and save the nation. PM Modi and Amit Shah are taking the nation to another level, and I have decided to come back to the NDA," he said.

As of today, we are an NDA partner. We have agreed to support the NDA, and the NDA is also ready to be with us. This is what we discussed today," Manjhi said.

Nitish Kumar accuses Manjhi of spying on the Mahagathbandhan allies.

Nitish Kumar had recently accused the HAM chief of "spying on the Mahagathbandhan allies" for the benefit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said his exit was good riddance. He further went on to say that Manjhi wanted to be part of a June 23 meeting of opposition parties, but he was apprehensive that the latter might leak details of the conclave to the BJP.

Manjhi's son Suman, who was the minister of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) welfare department in Bihar, resigned from his post on June 13, alleging "pressure" from the Janata Dal (United) to merge the HAM with it.

Nitish Kumar to host opposition meeting

Nitish Kumar is set to host the opposition parties meeting in Patna on Friday (June 23). Leaders from more than 20 opposition parties are expected to attend the meeting, which will also include chief ministers of several states and MPs. This meeting is viewed as a major step towards creating opposition unity to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.