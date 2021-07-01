Manjinder Singh Sirsa Condemns Grenade Attack On Sikhs In Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday condemned the grenade attack in the Sikh area of Jalalabad, Afghanistan that took place on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Sirsa alleged that the grenade attack was deliberately planned to scare the remaining Afghan Sikhs. Sirsa further stated that he stands in solidarity with the Sikh community in Afghanistan and has therefore urged the government of India to raise the issue of the safety of minority Sikhs living in Afghanistan.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemns grenade attack on Sikhs in Jalalabad

We stand in solidarity with our Sikh brethren in Afghanistan and urge Govt of India to raise the issue of safety of minority Sikhs living in Afghanistan@DrSJaishankar Ji@IndianEmbKabul @thetribunechd @ANI @punjabkesari https://t.co/qb6RCYzf7U pic.twitter.com/V3LqhVXge7 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 1, 2021

Indian embassy issues advisory for all Indians in Afghanistan

Earlier on June 29, the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan issued an advisory for all Indians staying, working, and visiting Afghanistan. The embassy has urged Indians in Afghanistan to be extremely cautious and warned against unnecessary travel due to the escalating violence in the country. The advisory states that the situation continues to remain dangerous in several provinces. In addition, it has also said that terrorist groups in the country have carried violent attacks and activities including targeting Afghan Defence and Security forces. It added that the threat of abduction of Indian nationals continues to loom in the country. According to the data, there are over 3000 Indians residing in Afghanistan.

"Indian nationals are not exceptions, and they additionally face a serious threat of kidnapping," the advisory reads

Security Advisory for Indian Nationals in Afghanistan @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/ZnbSUOEb54 — India in Afghanistan (@IndianEmbKabul) June 29, 2021

Additionally, Indian companies and establishments have been urged to implement necessary security measures for their Indian employees deployed at project sites. The embassy has urged Indians in Afghanistan to maintain safe distance from possible targets like military convoys, vehicles of government ministries and offices, high-ranking officials, law-enforcement agencies. People have been suggested to avoid visiting crowded markets, shopping complexes, mandis, restaurants and other public places. Moreover, people have been suggested to opt for air travel as highways and roads are unsafe and prone to attacks. Indian nationals visiting Afghanistan have been asked to register with the Embassy/Consulates on the website: https://eoi.gov.in/kabul/ or by email to paw.kabul@mea.gov.in.