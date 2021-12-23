Manjinder Singh Sirsa Condemns Ludhiana Court Blast; 'Channi Ji Why Were You Sleeping?'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the blast at Ludhiana Court Complex which killed one person and injured five others. He slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for blaming elections for the explosion.

"My deepest condolences with the families of those who lost their loved ones in today’s bomb blast at Ludhiana. Deeply pained with the irresponsible statement of CM @CHARANJITCHANNI whose Government has failed in every aspect to maintain peace & harmony in the state," Sirsa tweeted.

In a video message, the BJP said that it is sad to see Chief Minister dancing on stages and Navjot Singh Sidhu hugging Imran Khan. "When such a big incident is carried out by terrorists, Channi gave an irresponsible statement and said this happened due to the election and to divert attention from drug mafia," he said.

"Channi ji why were you sleeping? Why you didn't come to know that this was going to happen and if you were aware why you didn't arrest them. Instead of taking responsibility, you left Punjab in a situation where Punjab came under terror. I am saying this and even told people that this is the strategy of Congress. They tried to destroy Punjab and killed people for seats," he added.

Condemning the blast, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that anti-national and anti-state forces were trying to commit such disgusting acts before assembly polls.

Condemning the explosion, Punjab CM Channi said that anti-national and anti-state forces were trying to commit such acts before assembly elections in the state. “As (assembly) elections are coming near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert,” he said, adding that those behind the attack will not be spared.

Blast at Ludhiana Court Complex

A blast occurred inside a Ludhiana court complete on Thursday, killing one and injuring five others. The explosion reportedly took place inside a bathroom of the building. The blast damaged the walls and ripped a section of the building. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Punjab on the explosion.

Image: ANI/Republic World