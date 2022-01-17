Manjinder Singh Sirsa Questions Akali Dal's Silence Over Alwar Rape Case

After the Rajasthan government ordered a CBI investigation into the horrific assault of a specially-abled minor girl in Alwar district, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked his party on Monday, for raising their voice against the cruelty towards the innocent Sikh child. He however slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal for failing to address the issue, despite calling itself the representative party of the Sikh community.

"Thanks to BJP Rajasthan for raising our voice against the cruelty of an innocent Sikh girl child in Alwar. The strange thing is that the Akali Dal, which calls itself the representative party of the Sikh community in the country, did not utter a word on this issue!!" said Sirsa in a tweet.

The 14-year-old with speech and hearing impairment was found lying in a pool of blood after allegedly being raped and dumped at an isolated area in Rajasthan's Alwar district on January 11. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. Despite severe injuries on her private parts, the Rajasthan Police, citing the medical report, ruled out apprehensions of rape in the case.

BJP demands CBI inquiry into Alwar assault case

After the horrific incident came to light, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Rajasthan police of covering up the shameful crime and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath wrote to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealing that the case of sexual abuse in Alwar be investigated by the premier agency.

"We demand a CBI inquiry to find out the truth. The police have taken a U-turn in the case. Crime in a peaceful state like Rajasthan has increased in the last three years," BJP state president Satish Poonia had said.

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) took suo-motu cognizance of the minor girl's assault case and sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary by January 24. After holding a high-level meeting on the matter, CM Gehlot decided to hand over the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Manjinder Sirsa thanked the BJP's Rajasthan unit for raising its voice to bring justice to the victim.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited Jaipur on Friday to meet the minor victim and her family.

Image: PTI/ANI