Manjinder Singh Sirsa Submits Resignation; To Have 'no Links' With DSGMC After Jan 20

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday announced that he had submitted his resignation as the President to the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), which would be accepted by the General House Committee. Sirsa stated that he would work as the President of the DSGMC till January 20, after which he would maintain no links with it.

After attending the Dehli Sikh gurudwara management committee executive meeting on Saturday, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The Director sir told me only the general house committee will accept the resignation. The secretary left the room and started doing his own meeting. I will work as president till January 20. After that, I am not part of it and don't have any link with the committee."

The development comes a day after the Akali Dal-turned-BJP leader on Friday said he had withdrawn his resignation as a 'stopgap arrangement' to address administrative issues of the body. "I withdrew my resignation to address administrative problems like the release of salaries of the employees. I will be there till a new chairman is elected in the elections to be held in January 2021,” he told PTI.

Sirsa withdraws resignation

In August 2021, Manjinder Singh Sirsa lost from Punjabi Bagh seat in the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) polls as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate, even though his party won the polls by bagging 27 of the 46 seats. Prior to the elections, he had resigned from the post of DSGMC president. Later he joined the BJP.

On December 31, the DSGMC office had issued an order under the name of Sirsa and had cited the collapse of the administrative system, non-payment of salaries and bonus to employees of DSGMC and its institutions, and preparations at Bala Sahib Hospital run by DSGMC to tackle the third wave of COVID, were cited as reasons behind the move, PTI reported.

".....the undersigned has decided to withdraw his resignation with immediate effect for the smooth functioning of DSGMC and will continue to discharge his duties as President-DSGMC till the formation of new management Committee of DSGMC," stated the order.

(With agency inputs)