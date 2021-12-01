Manjinder Singh Sirsa Joins BJP Ahead Of 2022 Punjab Elections

In a massive turn of events ahead of 2022 Punjab assembly polls, Manjinder Singh Sirsa will be resigning from the Shiromani Akali Dal, and join the Bharatiya Janata Party, sources informed Republic TV on Wednesday. The change of party for Sirsa holds relevance as the Punjab elections are just four months away.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to switch from Akali Dal to BJP?

Earlier in the day, Manjinder Singh Sirsa tendered his resignation as the president of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, "With gratitude to all office bearers, members, staff & people who worked with me; I am resigning from Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee as President. I will not contest the upcoming DSGMC internal elections. My commitment to serving my community, humanity & nation remains the same!"

My commitment to serve my community, humanity & nation remains same! pic.twitter.com/1ja3DlnvVM — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 1, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that when the Akalis regained power in Punjab in 2012, they managed to get control of the DSGMC defeating the virtually indomitable Paramjit Singh Sarna and his team the following year. Sirsa was among the key leaders of Akalis' team that helped in geeting control of the DSGMC, and was appointed the general secretary. He served as the general secretary of the DSGMC till he was promoted to the post of president in March 2019.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa resigning from the office of the President of DSGMC comes in the backdrop of reports of the leader resigning from the Shiromani Akali Dal.