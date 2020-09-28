Manjinder Sirsa Alleges Receiving Death Threat From Pakistan Amid Bollywood Drug Probe

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, has alleged that he as received a threat call from Pakistan from a certain 'Mohammad Wasim', who told him to withdraw the complaint filed against Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. Speaking to Republic TV, Sirsa revealed that the caller alleged that a certain 'bhai' has asked him to steer clear of the drama and "stop the nonsense". He stated on asking about 'bhai's identity, the caller said, "you'll know when you get shot".

Sirsa further stated that he will file another complaint at Punjabi Bagh police station to the West district DCP for probe into the phone call. He went onto declare that he will remain unaffected by such threats and will continue to work relentlessly against the drug nexus in Bollywood.

He addressed the caller and said, "You will not be able to scare us into stopping our work. This is a fight for principles and against the drug mafia. No one will be able to silence us. You are wrong if you think we will stop everything after your attempt at scaring and threatening us."

Manjinder Sirsa filed complaint

Sirsa met Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chief Rakesh Asthana in his office earlier this month at New Delhi, and registered a complaint against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and others for 'consumption, possession and allowing a premise to be used for commission of offences, cognizable in nature under chapter 4 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.' The complaint states, 'the video of the party is glaring evidence about the incident of illicit drug traffic and abuse by persons belonging to the Indian film industry.' Earlier in 2019, Sirsa had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police.

Viral Video from Karan Johar's party

In July last year, Karan Johar had hosted a Saturday night party, a video of which went viral. Those seen in the clip were Deepika, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor.