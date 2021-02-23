Manjinder Sirsa Comes Out In Support Of Mohinder Singh Khalsa After His R-Day Riot Arrest

After Mohinder Singh Khalsa getting arrested by Delhi Police in connection with Republic Day violence, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday came out in support of Mohinder and confirmed his arrest, assuring that the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Legal Team is working on the case.

Sirsa took to Twitter and announced, "Bhai Mohinder Singh Khalsa Ji has been arrested By Delhi Police From Gandhi Nagar Police Station. I am getting calls from the Sangat of Jammu who are concerned about his safety. I would like to assure them that DSGMC Legal Team is already on to his case."

Mohinder Singh Arrested

Mohinder Singh Khalsa on Tuesday was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with Republic Day violence during the intervening night of 22-23 February from Jammu. The arrest came after a team of Delhi Police reached Jammu for his arrest. He was called to Gandhi Nagar police station and was later arrested. The team of Delhi Police took him to New Delhi at night. Mohinder Singh hails from the Chatha area of Jammu. As per his family, they were at Delhi borders on 26 January but never went to Red Fort where the violence took place.

Republic Day Violence

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police, and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, both had failed to reach a mutual decision with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Thereafter, the protesting farmers had come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rally peacefully.

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

