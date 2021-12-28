Manjinder Sirsa Describes SFJ As Terrorist Outfit Trying To Portray Sikhs In Bad Light

Reacting to the arrest of Khalistani terrorist Jaswinder Multani, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a terrorist organization that is trying to portray Sikhs in India in a bad light. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Sirsa added that SFJ is being funded by Pakistan with the sole purpose of characterising Sikhs as terrorists in India. A pro-Khalistan terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani has been arrested in the Ludhiana blast case.

Manjinder Sirsa on arrested terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani:

"SFJ is a terrorist organization. Their main motive is to spread terrorism and portray Sikhs in India in a bad light. This organization is backed by Pakistan. They want Pakistan to get benefit from this. What Pannu is doing is dangerous for Sikhs and India. GoI should take action against Pannu, the man behind all this," added BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa.

Khalistani terrorist Jaswinder Multani arrested in Ludhiana blast case

Multani has been nabbed by the Federal Police after the Indian government had sent across a request to German authorities to arrest him. Sources have also confirmed that he has been under the scanner for planning to target the financial capital and the national capital.

Ludhiana bomb blast

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing one and injuring 6. The prime suspect - Gagandeep Singh - an ex-police personnel - was killed in the blast, police said. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom on the third floor inside the court premises. Visuals from the site showed walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14.

The probe has revealed that Gagandeep Singh was posted as munshi at Sadar Khanna police station. He was dismissed from service after a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As a result, he was put in jail in 2019 and was only released in the month of September this year. It has also come to light that intel sources in a report to the Centre had warned of Pakistan's ISI aiding pro-Khalistani groups in Punjab, in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.