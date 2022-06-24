Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday lambasted Congress after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. He stated that the apex court dismissed the plea filed by Zakia Jafri citing a lack of merit and blamed the grand old party for being behind the case in a bid to defame the name of Prime Minister Modi. Sirsa demanded Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi apologise to PM Modi and as well as the nation for spreading propaganda.

"Today, Supreme Court not only gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also stated there is no merit in the case filed by Zakia Jafri. Congress and Gandhi family were behind this case as they tried to spoil the image of PM Modi in both the houses. Even after trying so hard, the apex court has finally upheld the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit report. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi should apologise to PM Modi and the nation for trying to spread such propaganda." said the BJP leader Sirsa further added, "Congress who were themselves involved in the 1984 Sikh riots, which the Courts have also agreed to, tried to hide their sins by constantly accusing PM Modi and in a bid to defame his name. Gandhi Family must apologise to the entire country".

SC upholds clean chit to PM Modi; dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit to PM Modi given by the SIT in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. An SC bench comprising Justices AM Khawilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar was hearing Zakia Jafri's plea challenging the reprieve to 63 persons including the PM. Ehsan Jafri was among 69 people killed during the violence at the Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on 28 February 2002. Zakia Jafri has challenged the SIT's clean chit to 64 people including Narendra Modi who was the Gujarat Chief Minister during the riots in the State.

The Supreme Court ruled, "After cogitating over the matter, we uphold the decision of the Magistrate in accepting the stated final report dated 8.2.2012 submitted by the SIT, as it is and rejecting the protest petition filed by the appellant. We do not countenance the submission of the appellant regarding infraction of rule of law in the matter of investigation and the approach of the Magistrate and the High Court in dealing with the final report. Accordingly, we hold that this appeal is devoid of merits and resultantly, deserves to be dismissed in the aforementioned terms."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jafri, had told the bench that they have not argued at all about any alleged involvement of the former chief minister and they are on the issue of a larger conspiracy which was not probed by the SIT. SIT had opposed the plea of Jafri saying there is a sinister plot behind the complaint to probe the "larger conspiracy" behind the 2002 Gujarat riots and the original complaint by Jafri was directed by social activist Teesta Setalvad, who levelled allegations just to keep the pot boiling.

After the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra on 27 February 2002, resulting in the death of 59 people, riots broke out across Gujarat. Based on Zakia Jafri's plea, the SC in 2009 directed the SIT headed by former CBI director RK Raghavan to probe the alleged role of the then Gujarat CM in aiding and abetting the riots. In pursuance of this, the SIT questioned Modi in connection with this case in 2010. On 8 February 2012, it filed a closure report giving a clean chit to the 64 persons named in Jafri's complaint citing that there was “no prosecutable evidence” against them.

(Image: PTI)