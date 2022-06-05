Manjinder Sirsa Meets Sidhu Moosewala's Kin; 'NIA Probe Possible Only After State's Nod'

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa met the family members of the slain Congress leader and Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, in Mansa. Earlier, on Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah had met Moosewala's parents in Chandigarh.

"Central government cannot initiate a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe till the time State government demands for it. We are ready to help the family in every way," Sirsa told reporters.

Notably, Punjab BJP leader Jagjit Singh, on June 3, filed a plea in the SC asking for a CBI investigation into the case.

Moosewala was killed by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security cover was downgraded by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.

Chief Minister Mann, amid protests, visited Moosewala's family in Mansa on June 3. According to the post-mortem report, the singer died of "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries, which also mentioned he died 15 minutes after recieving 19 bullet wounds.

Bhagwant Mann reinstates security to 424 VIPs

According to submissions made by the Bhagwant Mann led state government in the Haryana and Punjab High Court, the 424 VIPs, whose security cover was scaled down temporarily for the Amritsar Ghalughara event will be restored by June 7.

After the shootout that took the life of Moosewala, Canada based gangster, Goldy Brar on a social media post, claimed responsibility for the killing. Brar, who is accused in multiple cases has an association with Lawrence Bishnoi, a.k.a Satinder Singh, whose role is also being investigated in the murder of the singer.

A non-bailable warrant was issued by a Faridpur court against Brar with regards to the killing of the Congress district youth president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. As the investigation is on into the murder, Delhi police said Lawrance Bishnoi has not yet confessed to his involvement in the Moosewala murder. Bishnoi denied his role in the killing, yet he claimed Moosewala was killed out of revenge. Delhi police responded and said while many have accepted the responsibility for the attack, the main culprit is yet to be confirmed.

(Image: ANI)