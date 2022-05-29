Manjinder Sirsa Slams Punjab's Security Cover Document Leak, Seeks Action Against Culprits

After the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, withdrew the security cover of 424 more people in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed those responsible for the leaking of the list of people whose security was revoked by the state government.

Taking to his Twitter, Manjinder Sirsa on Saturday said, "How did such a sensitive document of Punjab government become public!! I demand strict action against those who leaked a confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by Govt of Punjab. First, you withdrew security & then you make them vulnerable by leaking their names!" He further added, "A high-level enquiry should be ordered against the reckless Punjab government officers or leaders involved in sharing this document with the public."

How did such a sensitive document of @PunjabGovtIndia become public!!

I demand strict action against those who leaked confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by Govt of Punjab.

First, you withdrew security & then you make them vulnerable by leaking their names! pic.twitter.com/5UcuB9ugyq — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 28, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Saturday, Sirsa also attacked CM Bhagwant Mann's led-government for revoking the security of Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh. "Punjab Govt stoops down to cheapest level of politics by withdrawing security of Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib. But I congratulate Giani Harpreet Singh Ji for graceful response. We support his decision of surrendering Govt security. Each Sikh stands committed for his security," Sirsa said in his tweet.

Punjab Govt withdrew security cover of 424 more people

The Punjab government withdrew the security cover of 424 more people and directed the concerned police personnel to report to the special DGP (Director General of police) at Jalandhar Cantt on Saturday. The VIPs, whose security has been revoked, include retired police officers, religious leaders, and political leaders. Former Punjab DGP PC Dogra and Majitha Member of Legislative Assembly Ganeive Kaur are also on this list.

Earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party government had slashed the security cover of eight protectees including Akali Dal Member of Parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal and former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. Five of the eight people had Z category security while the rest three had Y+ security. They were protected by 127 police personnel and nine vehicles.

It is significant to note that among the leader who lost security cover are - OP Soni, former deputy CM of Punjab; Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former Congress MP now Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sunil Jakhar and former Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla. The list also included four former Members of the Legislative Assembly - Parminder Singh Pinky, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Navtej Singh Cheema, and Kewal Singh Dhillion.