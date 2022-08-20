Manjinder Sirsa To Republic: 'Kejriwal Has No Choice, Can't Distance Himself From Sisodia'

BJP leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in a televised statement to Republic Media Network on Friday, Aug 19 said that the New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might not be able to distance itself from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, an accused in the alleged excise duty scam in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

"Kejriwal has no choice, and he simply can't distance himself from Sisodia," said Sirsa when asked whether the AAP would attempt to downplay the scam linked to Delhi Liquor Excise Policy and distance itself from his Deputy Chief Minister. Sirsa insisted that should the Delhi Chief Minister, who may have been aware of the scam, make efforts to push blame on Sisodia and distance himself from the investigation, he might be in a sensitive spot as his Deputy Chief Minister might "speak the truth."

Kejriwal attempting to outmanoeuvre the matter: BJP's Sirsa

While the CBI conducted raids at multiple locations across several states (UTs), including Sisodia's residence in Delhi, no official evidence-based response that clears Sisodia of his role in the alleged scam has been issued from either Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal or his party. BJP's Sirsa noted that Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has been attempting to outmanoeuvre the matter, instead laying emphasis on his government's extraordinary performance that he claimed was "appreciated globally" by flashing the New York Times' newspaper feature on Delhi's 'education model.'

The NYT feature glorifies the AAP which many BJP members alleged was a 'paid-news style' adopting the biased tone that the global transformation of India's New Delhi’s schools only began in the year 2015 "with surprise visits by Manish Sisodia, Mr Kejriwal’s education minister" and that AAP invested about $10 billion (769 billion rupees) on the education system, nevertheless, the Aam Aadmi Party does not see education "as an election-winning issue."

It also hails AAP's education minister for transforming India's "long-stagnant system" with differing attitudes introduced by Sisodia, Delhi CM Kejriwal's education minister who is also aiming to take his transformative approach countrywide.

"Work on education has helped generate solid political wins for the (AAP) party," the feature states. The American newspaper was flashed by the Delhi Chief Minister in defence of his Deputy Chief Minister's alleged scam liquor policy that the CBI suspects helped the party funnel crores of unexplained funding. AAP members decried the law enforcement agency CBI raids as "foul play" planted by the ruling BJP to malign Arvind Kejriwal. They argued that the move was provoked after AAP's ‘education model’ gained recognition in the American newspaper that the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, widely popularized as “fake news" and described himself as a "victim” of unfair coverage and botched scrutiny during an Oval Office interview.

"The CBI raids come on a day when the Delhi education model was praised and Manish Sisodia's picture printed on the front page of America's largest newspaper NYT (New York Times)" New Delhi's CM Kejriwal claimed on his social media handles. Furthermore he tweeted, “Delhi has made India proud. Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India."

जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी



CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

Delhi has made India proud. Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India. pic.twitter.com/6erXmLB2be — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

CM @ArvindKejriwal's Education Revolution glittering on the front page of the renowned New York Times..



The world watches, as Delhi shows the way forward. pic.twitter.com/9uBQ73sEWb — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 18, 2022

BJP's Sirsa, speaking with the Republic, refuted claims that the sitting government had any influence behind the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids during the probe related to the Delhi Liquor Excise Policy. The CBI has 15 individuals listed as accused, including Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia in its FIR and during the raid at the latter's residence, the law enforcement agency confiscated electronic gadgets and documents. Delhi CM Kejriwal, meanwhile, challenged the CBI to continue its raids saying that they are "welcome, we will cooperate fully", but stressing that "nothing will come out of it." The CBI probe was ordered by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena who claimed that there's widespread corruption and irregularities under the scheme by the AAP.