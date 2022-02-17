Manmohan Singh Asks PM Modi, ‘Why Blame Nehru For Failures Despite Being In Power?'

In a blistering attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, on Thursday former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that the BJP, despite being in power for over seven years, blames the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru for failures and problems of the people in the country. Slamming PM Modi's administration and ahead of the 2022 General Assembly elections across five states, Singh said the Centre has devised a 'fake nationalism and divisive policy'. Surprisingly, Singh also mentioned the country's foreign policy at present which, according to him, has failed.

"On one hand, people are facing problems of inflation and unemployment, on the other, the present government, in power for the last seven and a half years, rather than admitting their mistakes and rectifying them, is still blaming first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for people's problems," Dr Singh said in a video message played out by the Congress.

While stating that PM Modi should maintain the dignity of his position rather than blaming the history of the country, Singh said, "Relationships do not improve by giving hugs to politicians, or by going to eat biryani without invitation. Their (BJP government's) nationalism is based on the British's divide and rule policy. Constitutional institutions are being weakened under BJP."

'BJP government's fake nationalism is empty and dangerous'

Referring to the country's economic policy, Singh drew its parallels with the hardened ties with China. He said, "They (BJP-led govt) have no understanding of economic policy. The issue is not limited to the nation. This government has also failed on foreign policy. China is sitting at our border and efforts are being made to suppress it (the issue of Chinese encroachment)."

Hailing the Congress regime, Singh claimed his party never encouraged divisive politics and stated, "We never divided the country for vested political gains. We never tried to hide the truth. We never underestimated the esteem of the country or the Prime Minister's position. People today are being divided. The government's fake nationalism is empty and dangerous."

In a message for Punjab Assembly elections, the former Prime Minister said, "People are remembering our (Congress) good work. They (BJP) tried to dishonour the Punjab Chief Minister and people of the state over PM Modi's security breach issue. Rich people are getting richer while the poor people are getting poorer."

"During my tenure, I preferred to focus on work rather than speaking and have not indulged in divisive politics for gains. I have raised the image of Indians in the international area," Manmohan Singh added.