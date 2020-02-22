'Bharat Mata Ki Jai Is Being Misused To Construct A Militant Idea Of India' Manmohan Singh

Attacking the BJP-led Central government, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday stated that Nationalism and the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are being misused to construct a "militant and purely emotional" idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens. Singh was attending a gathering at the launch of a book on Jawaharlal Nehru's works and speeches.

"Who is this Bharat Mata? whose victory you wish?"

Addressing the gathering Singh said, "It is a book of particular relevance at a time when Nationalism and the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ are being misused to construct a militant and purely emotional idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens," he said. Singh also extensively quoted Nehru, saying he had asked, "Who is this Bharat Mata? whose victory you wish?"

READ | Former PM Manmohan Singh Echoes Rahul Gandhi On Budget 2020: 'Too Long To Absorb'

Further, he said if India is recognised in the comity of nations as a vibrant democracy and, if it is considered as one of the important world powers, it was the first Prime Minister, who should be recognised as its main architect. Nehru had led this country in its volatile and formative days when it adopted a democratic way of life, accommodating divergent social and political views, Singh said. India's first Prime Minister, who was very proud of Indian heritage, assimilated it, and harmonised them into the needs of a new modern India, he said

"With an inimitable style and a multi-linguist, Nehru laid the foundation of the universities, academies and cultural institutions of Modern India. But for Nehru's leadership, independent India would not have become what it is today. But unfortunately, a section of people who either do not have the patience to read history or would like to be deliberately guided by their prejudices, try their best to picture Nehru in a false light. But I am sure, history has a capacity to reject fake and false insinuations and put everything in proper perspective," he said.

READ | Matter Of Shame Even After Education Youths Have To Run Around For Jobs: Manmohan Singh

The book 'Who is Bharat Mata' by Purushottam Agrawal and Radha Krishna, contains selections from Nehru's books his autobiography, Glimpses of World History and the Discovery of India; his speeches, essays and letters from pre and post-independence years; and some of his most revealing interviews. It was first brought out in English and now its Kannada translation has been released. The book also comprises reminiscences and assessments of Nehru by some of his contemporaries such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad, Aruna Asaf Ali, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, among others.

READ | Manmohan Singh Promises Increase In Delhi Employment... If Congress Forms A Government

READ | Manmohan Singh Attacks Centre On Economic Slowdown, Foresees No Course Correction

(with PTI inputs)