Manmohan Singh Condoles Oscar Fernandes' Demise; Writes Letter To Wife Blossom Fernandes

As veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday, Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has written a letter expressing condolence to Blossom Fernandes, wife of Oscar Fernandes on his demise on Monday.

In his letter to Blossom Fernandes, Manmohan Singh highlighted the contributions of Oscar Fernandes who has also been a former Union Minister under Manmohan Singh's Government.

"He was a gifted leader and an efficient administrator who served as a Minister in the Central Government in the UPA government. His services to the country, especially to the state of Karnataka, will always be remembered by people of our country," Manmohan Singh said in his letter.

Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Monday. He was 80 years old and is survived by his wife and two children. Several political leaders cutting across party lines expressed grief on the demise of the Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of the former Union Minister. Prime Minister's Office took to Twitter to express PM Modi's sadness on the demise of the veteran Congress leader.

Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 13, 2021

Moreover, Former PM and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo Deve Gowda and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy also expressed grief on the demise of the former Union Minister. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also took to Twitter to express his sadness on the demise of the veteran Congress leader.

Oscar Fernandes passes away at 80

Oscar Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall at his house while doing his regular exercise. As he was found to have an internal injury, doctors carried out the surgery. A close confidante of the Gandhi family, Oscar Fernandes had always remained a disciplined party man throughout his political life.

In his five decades-long political career, Oscar Fernandes represented the Udupi constituency in the Lok Sabha five times and was elected to the Rajya Sabha four times.

He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980, followed by wins from the same constituency in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1996. He has been a Rajya Sabha member for four terms since 1998.

He had served as a Union Minister for Labour and Employment from 2006 to 2009 and had held different portfolios, including NRI Affairs, Statistics and Programme Implementation in the UPA-II government led by Manmohan Singh. He was president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in the late eighties. He also served as Parliament Secretary to Rajiv Gandhi.

