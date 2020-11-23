Manmohan Singh Expresses Shock At Tarun Gogoi's Demise, Recalls Stellar Political Journey

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Monday expressed deep shock at the untimely passing away of senior Congress leader and ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi. In a letter addressed to the former CM's wife Dolly Gogoi, Dr. Singh described him as one of his "dearest friends" from Assam. According to the senior Congress leader, Gogoi became one of the tallest leaders of the state owing to his hard work, pleasant nature and popularity.

It is pertinent to note that the ex-PM was a Rajya Sabha member from Assam for 5 consecutive terms from 1991 to 2019. He stressed that Gogoi always worked for the betterment of the poor and the downtrodden people. Extending his heartfelt condolences on his demise, Dr. Singh prayed to God to give Gogoi's kin the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh writes to Smt. Dolly Gogoi expressing his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of her husband, Shri. Tarun Gogoi. pic.twitter.com/csjIuQFsWI — Congress (@INCIndia) November 23, 2020

Post COVID-19 complications

In his career spanning more than 5 decades, Gogoi served in several positions in the Congress party and the government. Moreover, he was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016. The 84-year-old legislator from the Titabar Assembly constituency was among the 24 MLAs from the state to contract the novel coronavirus. After testing positive on August 25, he was admitted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. While he was discharged from the hospital on October 25, the ex-Assam CM was again hospitalized with post-COVID complications and was put on non-invasive ventilation.

However, his health condition worsened on the afternoon of November 21 after a multi-organ failure and he was reportedly put on invasive ventilation by night. On November 22, the doctors performed dialysis on Gogoi after he was detected with a kidney problem. Earlier in the day, his condition deteriorated further and was described by doctors as "very very critical". The Assam government has declared a three-day state mourning with effect from Tuesday to pay tribute to Gogoi.

Speaking to the media subsequently, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora revealed that the final rites will be conducted in Guwahati on Thursday. The former Assam CM's final remains shall be taken to the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra complex on Tuesday evening after which the people can pay their respects. Before his last rites, Gogoi's body will be taken to a temple, mosque and church.

