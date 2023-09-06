Manmohan Singh, Indira Gandhi, everyone took oath as ‘Main Bharat ka PM’: Assam CM

Be it prime minister Manmohan Singh or Indira Gandhi, everyone took oath as ‘Main Bharat ka Pradhan Mantri’ not as ‘Prime Minister of India’, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a fierce attack on the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc over the G20 dinner invitation controversy.

“India and Bharat is not a debatable thing…India and Bharat are interchangeable, that is the decision of the Supreme Court in 2016. Be it Manmohan Singh or Indira Gandhi, everyone took oath as ‘Main Bharat ka Pradhan Mantri’ not as Prime Minister of India,” said Assam Chief Minister Sarma to news agency ANI.

“While Deve Gowda took oath as Prime Minister of India…So this is not a debate,” he added.

Earlier, Sarma posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, fueling speculations that BJP is about to bring a resolution to call India ‘Bharat’ during the special session of the Parliament, scheduled to take place from September 18-22. "REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL,” he posted.

Responding to the Opposition, Sarma added, "Now my apprehension has proven to be true. The Congress party seems to have a strong aversion towards Bharat. It appears that the name 'I.N.D.I.A alliance' was intentionally chosen with the aim of defeating BHARAT."

The controversy surrounding India as Bharat

Notably, the invites sent to the G20 Summit dinner hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan had ‘President of Bharat’ on them, instead of ‘President of India’, sparking huge outcry amongst the Opposition leaders across the country. The Opposition leaders have alleged that the BJP has changed 'President of India' to 'President of Bharat' due to the newly formed alliance I.N.D.I.A.

I.N.D.I.A bloc coming together have targeted the Bhartiya Janata Party over the change of name in the G20 dinner invite.