Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Lauds India's Growth In Space Sector; 'Many Big Feats Accomplished'

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's space sector achievements and shared the interesting ongoing strides of upcoming start-ups during the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. He stated that when the country is excelling in various fields then why not space.

"Many big feats related to the space sector have been accomplished in our country. One of these achievements has been the creation of an agency named In-Space, an agency that is promoting new opportunities in the space sector for the private sector," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister stated that a few days ago during the inauguration of IN-SPACe Headquarters in Ahmedabad he witnessed the numerous ideas and enthusiasm of many young start-ups. All these start-ups are working on such ideas, which were either not thought about earlier, or were considered impossible for the private sector. PM Modi said that a few years ago, no one even thought about start-ups in the space sector but today their number is more than a hundred and cited the example of two start-ups in Chennai and Hyderabad.

"Chennai and Hyderabad have two start-ups - Agnikul and SkyRoot. These start-ups are developing launch vehicles that will take small payloads into space. This is expected to reduce the cost of space launching", said PM Modi.

Similarly, another start-up Dhruva Space from Hyderabad is working on High Technology Solar Panels for satellite deployers and satellites. "I also met Tanveer Ahmed of Digantara, another space start-up, who is trying to map space waste. A solution can be found. Both Digantara and Dhruva Space are going to make their first launch from ISRO's launch vehicle on 30th June".

"Demand for this technology can be all over the world", said PM Modi.

Watch PM Modi's 90th edition of Mann ki Baat below:

PM Modi Inaugurates IN-SPACe HQ

On June 10, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. He stated that a wonderful chapter has been added in the development journey of 21st century modern India. MoUs between IN-SPACe and private sector companies were exchanged that works in the field of space-based applications and services.

"IN-SPACe will give a platform to the youth of India and the best scientific minds of the country to showcase their talent. Whether they are working in the government or in the private sector, it will create great opportunities for everyone. IN-SPACe has the potential to revolutionise India's space industry. So this is what I would say-- 'Watch this space'. IN-SPACe is for space, IN-SPACe is for pace, IN-SPACe is for ace," said PM Modi.

Unlocking India's potential in space sector! Speaking at inauguration of IN-SPACe headquarters in Bopal, Ahmedabad. https://t.co/4PyxyIMh6I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2022

PM Modi further said that by reforming the Space sector, freeing it from all restrictions and supporting private industries through IN-SPACe, the country is starting a campaign to create winners. The private sector will not just remain as a vendor but will play the role of big winners in the space sector, he added.

