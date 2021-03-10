Haryana CM Khattar & Deputy CM Chautala Confident They'll Beat Cong's No Confidence Motion

As Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government stares at a trust vote in the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister expressed confidence. The political development in Haryana emerged after Congress moved a No-Trust Motion against the Haryana government. Khattar in his response also hit back at the opposition and stated that Congress should instead work on keeping their party together.

"We are confident. The no confidence motion against our government will fall. The opposition is just trying to malign and taint the government. Instead, I would suggest that the Congress should keep their leaders intact." the Haryana CM stated. READ | Haryana: BJP, JJP issue whip, ask leaders to be present during no-confidence vote tomorrow

Echoing a similar response as the Chief Minister, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij too has said that they are confident. As per Anil Vij, the state government is at 'ease' and confident. In addition, Vij also remarked that the BJP-JJP government is strong. Moreover, Vij also hit out at the Congress party.

"We are confident and at ease. All our MLAs are together and there won't be any cross-voting. The Congress Party is dead. They have always been divisive in this country, even during the independence. Even now, during their campaign in South India, their leader Rahul Gandhi is engaging in North-South politics. They are also instigating the famers. The farmers' issue would have been solved longback. The people and our legislators are with us. We have the numbers." said Anil Vij. READ | Haryana CM 'pained' by visuals of women MLAs pulling tractors with Hooda on driving seat

Meanwhile, Haryana's Deputy CM and JJP Chief Dushyant Chautala also reiterated that the BJP-JJP government will complete its term. Chautala also spoke of contract farming brought in by the previous state government. During his interaction with the media, Chautala hit out at the opposition leader and stated that his government will face the assembly on Wednesday.

"The way this government was formed with majority, similarly it will complete its term with the trust of people. Yesterday, the Leader of Opposition himself admitted that his government had brought in contract farming during their term. This shows their dual mentality." said Dushyant Chautala.

No-Trust Motion moved by the opposition

The No-Trust Motion was moved by the opposition leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and signed by 23 Congress legislators. The same was approved by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on March 5. However, Khattar showed no signs of worry and instead put forth that it is "for the Congress to keep its flock together." In the 90-member assembly, with two vacant seats, the BJP enjoys a majority of 40 seats, along with the support of 10 JJP and 5 independent MLAs while the Congress side has 31 seats. Keeping the composition of the house in mind, it seems unlikely that the no-confidence motion will be passed against the government, but Hooda is doing his best to make the unlikely likely.

During his recent interaction with the media, Hooda highlighted that the government is taking anti-people decisions. "This is why the public has no faith in the government. The coalition government has emerged as an anti-farmer government in the country due to its dictatorial attitude towards the farmers' ongoing movement."