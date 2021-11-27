Manohar Lal Khattar Says Law On MSP 'not Possible' Amid Increasing Demand From Farmers

Amid growing demands for a law to regularise Minimum Support Price (MSP), Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that it is not possible to draft a law guaranteeing MSP to farmers as it would put pressure on the government to buy their produce in case nobody else does.

Speaking to the media about farmers' demands to regularise MSP, Khattar said, "Till now, no discussions have been held on this. Agricultural economists also have varied opinions. It does not seem possible to draft a law on this. Law on MSP is not possible because if such a law is framed, then the onus will come on the government that if their product is not bought, then the government will have to buy it."

Stating that the government does not require so many foodgrains, the CM said it will not be possible to make a system on the same. He said the government will buy the farm produce as per the requirement.

Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi to discuss a variety of issues including the upcoming development projects in Haryana.

"I reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's residence in Delhi today and met him. During this, many important issues ranging from current and upcoming development works in Haryana were discussed in detail with him," he informed in a tweet.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, Khattar said, "We discussed the Antyodaya Gramodaya Mela, Auto Appeal System (AAS), DRISHYA-drone technology, and Large Scale Mapping. The PM showed concerns on pollution, cleanliness in the rural sector and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao."

The Chief Minister also thanked him for repealing the three farm laws, saying that it sent a good message to the people. Khattar said he was also worrying that the farmers should go back. There are indications from all sides that farmers will definitely go back as soon as the law is repealed in Parliament on November 29, he added.

Centre repeals farm laws, MSP remains concern for farmers

Several farmer unions have been spearheading nationwide protests against the three central farm laws since November 2020. Recently, the Centre announced the withdrawal of the three laws. Making the announcement last week, PM Modi said that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month.

The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, which has been listed for introduction and passage, seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, even after the government's announcement to repeal the farm laws, the farmers refused to end the protests, citing several demands pending, including those related to MSP for crops.