Manohar Parrikar's Son Utpal Says He'll Contest Goa Polls From Panaji; Expects BJP Ticket

With Goa going to the polls in a few months, Utpal Parrikar, son of former Defence Minister and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar announced making his debut in politics from his father’s bastion, Panaji, in the upcoming assembly elections.

Announcing his decision to fight the elections from Goa's capital, son of four-time Goa CM Manohar Parrikar asserted that he wants to enter politics by fighting his maiden elections from his father’s constituency. "I have already conveyed to the party about my desire to contest (polls) from Panaji," he told news agency PTI.

He further asserted that he has expressed his desire to the political party to which his father belonged - the BJP. He expressed his confidence that BJP will announce him as a candidate.

On being asked if he would run as an Independent candidate if the BJP denied him a ticket from his desired constituency, Utpal replied, "I am confident that the party will give me a ticket. I am holding talks with them. I am in constant touch with BJP".

Soon after his father's death in March 2019, Utpal Parrikar, a businessman who did his post-graduation in the United States, had expressed his intention to enter politics.

The Panaji constituency had previously been represented by Manohar Parrikar several times. In the by-election held after Manohar Parrikar's demise in 2019, the BJP lost the Panaji seat to Congress candidate Atanasio Monserrate, who had later joined the BJP alongside nine other Congress MLAs.

Manohar Parrikar passed away in 2019, succumbing to pancreatic cancer. Following his death, BJP formed a coalition government, with former assembly speaker Pramod Sawant succeeding as the Chief Minister.

Currently, Goa has become a political hotspot as apart from the regional parties and the BJP, others like Congress, Arvind Kejriwal, and Mamata Banerjee have set their eyes on the coastal state. In a move to expand their political outreach beyond Delhi and West Bengal respectively, both the parties are trying their best to debut in Goa politics with the upcoming polls. After TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's three-day visit to the state, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal also made a day-long visit to the coastal state on Monday, November 1.

