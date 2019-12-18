YSRCP Leader Manoj Kothari: 'No Decision Has Yet Been Taken On CM’s 3 Capital Proposal'

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Manoj Kothari on Wednesday, December 18, said no decision has yet been taken about Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to make three capitals of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Kothari said, “Chief Minister Reddy is thinking of making three capitals. He hasn’t decided yet. He will decide after the reports of the committee.”

“What happened after the state got divided and Hyderabad went to Telangana. We haven’t seen much development at other places since,” Kothari said.

Manoj Kothari also added that the decentralization should be the norm because the people want the development of the whole state and not for some particular areas.

Making a comment on the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Kothari stated that the TDP chief had made the same mistake of developing only certain areas.

Amravati, the current capital of Andhra Pradesh was planned and proposed by the former Naidu government after Andhra Pradesh was split up and Telangana was formed as a new state with Hyderabad as its capital.

The idea of three capitals

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had put forth his idea to make three capital cities in Andhra Pradesh with Visakhapatnam being the executive capital, Tullur as the judicial capital and Amravati as the legislative capital. The thought behind this concept was the decentralization of power for the development of the state. The concerned committee will submit its report by next week after which the final decision will be taken.

Farmers protest

Farmers held a sit-in protest on the roads of Venkatayapalem. The protesters sat on the road with pesticide tins in their hands in Tullur also. They demanded that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister should take back his remarks. Farmers in various areas of Amaravati held protests against the suggestion of the CM to have three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. Protests erupted at Mandadam, Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Kishtayapalem, Tulluru saying they entrusted the land with the government under the land polling scheme, hoping that capital will remain forever.

