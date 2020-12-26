Manoj Sinha Full Interview: J&K L-G Speaks To Arnab On DDC Polls, Art 370 & Development

Fresh from conducting the Jammu-Kashmir (J&K) DDC polls successful, Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha spoke to Republic Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on highlighting the independent and unbiased' manner in which the polls were conducted, in Republic's 'Nation Wants To Know'. Sinha covered topics like restoration of Article 370, high-speed internet throughout J&K, refuted claims of Gupkar alliance leaders regarding 'rigging DDC polls', decried Pakistan PM Imran Khan's comments on India and his own target for the newly-carved out UT. The 8-phase DDC polls' result was announced today where the BJP emerged as the single-largest party - winning 75 seats.

"When the process started I said that to hold a peaceful election in an independent and unbiased manner is my responsibility. I am happy that violence-free fair elections have been held in the entire J&K, this may be the first such instance. The polling percentage is higher than double the last polls. 95% of the seats have been filled," he said.

He added, "It has been unfortunate that when Panchayati Raj was started in the nation, every state had a three-tier system except Jammu-Kashmir which had a two-tier system. After we amended and started the DDC polls, it will have members democratically elected by people, rather than MLAs who were members in the previous DDC boards. Even PAGD leaders have stated in some channels that the elections were held in an unbiased manner."

When asked about Mehbooba Mufti's claims that the polls were 'rigged', he said, "Whenever the Panchayat elections were held in the state with the political dispensation at the helm of the affairs, if you compare with these election numbers, I don't think anyone can match it."

J&K L-G on 'New Land laws': 'Locals have no issues with it'

Supporting the new land laws, L-G Manoj Sinha said that the laws which existed earlier were essentially defunct for the agrarian economy and they often contradicted each other. He added that with the new laws, the people of J&K will no longer require the government's permission to make their own decisions. Citing an example of apple orchards, the Lieutenant-Governor said, "Earlier the locals required government's permission to grow apple orchards and later if they want to cut the apple orchard, they again had to seek government's permission." He explained that according to new land laws, farmers can now plant a crop of their choice.

He said, "According to new land laws, the agricultural land in J&K will no longer be given to a permanent resident who is not associated with agriculture. Now, 5 per cent of the land is occupied by the government and gone are the days when people could easily conquer government land using illegal tactics. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and me, nobody can make an attempt to conquer the government's land." He added, "I definitely feel that it was a big challenge, but at the same time, I also view it as a good opportunity because now I am directly meeting the people of J&K and listening to their problems and concerns."

J&K L-G on leaders' arrest

"They were detained under a public security act. Later, the Home Ministry's committee analysed that there is no danger to the peace and security of J&K because of them then it was decided to release them. I think there is no political detainment. People are saying whatever they want to, they are holding rallies and the fact that they are alleging all of these shows that they are not being detained or stopped. There is no detention," he said.

On claims of "arbitrarily detaining" leaders, he said, "I will tell you, central agencies got information and then three people were arrested, but they have been kept respectfully. I think that till tomorrow it will clear what was the information that central probing agencies recieved."

Talking about the resuming high-speed internet throughout J&K, he said, "We have already restored services in two districts - Ganderbal and Udhampur. We have given an affidavit to Honourable Supreme Court and thus we are going to increase the number of districts soon. Hopefully in future 4G services will be allowed in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha on 3-point strategy for J&K

Speaking about his personal ambitions and targets for Jammu and Kashmir before the end of his tenure as Lieutenant-Governor, Manoj Sinha has set a three-point ambition for the UT. These include prosperity in the region, industrialisation and employment creation, and eradication of anti-India activities.

" I want Jammu and Kashmir to be prosperous with enough employment opportunities for everyone. Moreover, I want to make sure that no anti-India activities take place in J&K. Before I leave, I want to achieve these targets," concluded Manoj Sinha.

Sinha on Pakistan & Imran Khan

Speaking about Pakistan and its attempt to spread terrorism across the border in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said, "I will give you one example. During a 'Back to Village' programme, I asked one of our security intelligence officers, 'What is your report about the initiative?' He told me that, 'Sir if a programme is discussed in Pakistan, then we should understand that it is very good' This is a very successful programme. Pakistan tried a lot to disrupt the election process but we were prepared. This is a tight slap on the face of Pakistan and the people trying to spread fear in Jammu and Kashmir."

On Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's UNGA remarks about India, Manoj Sinha said, "I would say that Imran Khan's speech was a result of him getting restless. He is trying to divert public attention from real issues there. People are unable to feed themselves and there is an outrage against him. Nobody takes him seriously."

'I want to thank the security forces': Manoj Sinha

Speaking about the official figures and claims by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding the decline in numbers of youth joining terror outfits, Manoj Sinha said, "Apart from the official figures, many independent organisations have conducted surveys and when you look at those stats, you will see that infiltrations have reduced, militancy-related incidents have reduced, youth is not joining terror groups and the security forces have an upper hand."

"There is great coordination between Jammu & Kashmir Police, Armed Forces and the Army. The best example is the recent Nagrota incident. Our forces successfully foiled the attempt by our neighbouring country. I want to thank the security forces for the work they have done. Everyone across the country appreciates them," he added.

Sinha on Art 370

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha remarked, "Law will take its own course. And nobody has the right to insult the tricolour, insult the Constitution, or insult the nation. The law will definitely take its own course and there will be an outcome."

He added, "I want to tell two things. First, he (Abdullah) himself claimed a few days back that he never made such a statement. He now has to decide which statement of his is correct. Second, the nation has the expectation from at least those people who have taken an oath on the Constitution and have been on constitutional posts. They must watch their language. This is my suggestion. I believe people must do this."

Commenting on the possibility of restoring Article 370, Sinha noted, "As far as Article 370 and 35A are concerned, the nation and the people of Jammu and Kashmir know that the Indian Parliament was within its rights to abrogate 370. And there is no other way than Parliament to reimpose them. Third, many of these people approached the SC and I feel that the people of the nation have faith in the SC and the judiciary. I suggest these people to wait, put forth their arguments before the SC and wait for the judgment of the SC."

