BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has asked the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal to give permission for the devotees to celebrate Chhath Puja while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. He further stated that a full ban would be unacceptable. During Tiwari's 'Chhath Yatra' at the Yamuna Ghat in the Sonia Vihar neighbourhood of Delhi, BJP MP had a conversation with members of the Purvanchali community about Chhath Puja.

Tiwari further told the media urging CM that they are ready to follow any guidelines such as maintaining social distance, wearing masks, sanitization, as well as immunisation, but the prohibition of Chhath Puja is not acceptable. He went on to say, “Through DDMA, Kejriwal has issued this Tughlaqi decree, we want to tell the wishes of the people to the government, if Kejriwal thinks that this is my wish, then I am sorry for that. It is not my own wish, it is the wish of these people, they have tears in their eyes. Nobody can stop us from performing the puja while following COVID protocols," ANI reported.

Further, AAP Kejriwal was questioned by the BJP MP that why swimming pools were reopened if there was a possibility of COVID spreading through the waters. He continued to add that people do not take a bath in water during Chhath Puja, they only stand in the water to do the puja rituals. Tiwari also stated that his 'Chhath Yatra' will persist till it reaches every nook and corner of the national capital.

The Chhath Yatra of Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari began a "Chhath Yatra" on October 8, Friday to meet with members of the Purvanchali community in the country's capital and get their views on hosting Chhath puja ceremonies in public locations. While, the officials of the Delhi 'Chhath puja' Committee recently visited Tiwari at his home and expressed their desire to commemorate the festival in riverbeds, ponds, and other bodies of water.

The initiative for this 'Yatra' was taken in order to connect with the community after the Delhi government prohibited 'Chhath puja' celebrations in public areas. On September 30, the state administration said that festivities in public spaces, riverbanks, and temples would be prohibited because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order encouraging worshippers to do the puja at home. As per the DDMA, Durga Puja and Ramlila celebration can be held this year in Delhi under specific restrictions, however, the public event of Chhath Puja has already been prohibited.

(Image: PTI/ Manoj Tiwari 'Mridul'_Facebook)